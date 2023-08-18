J.R. Edwards, who enters his ninth year as Franklin County’s head football coach, is closing in on a program record.

Edwards needs four wins to ascend to the No. 1 spot on the Eagles’ all-time wins list.

Edwards, 36-47 career record, and Chris Jones (36-30), who served as head coach from 2009-2014, are tied with 36 wins, and are two of the five program coaches with at least 30 victories.

Billy Miles (39-24) ranks first followed by the Richard Foutz (38-49), Jack Henderson (37-35), Jones and Edwards.

Franklin County (4-12 postseason record) seeks its seventh consecutive playoff berth this season and its 13th overall; the Eagles first made the playoffs in 2002.

Eagles, Knights tee it upFranklin County and Cave Spring compete in a Virginia High School League (VHSL) Benefit Game tonight at 6 at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles and the Knights are playing a preseason game for the second straight season. The last time the two teams faced off in a regular-season contest was 2002 and the Eagles were victorious.

Hunter Shepherd is in his first year as Cave Spring’s head coach. He previously served as the defensive coordinator at Staunton River, and he and Edwards are former prep players at William Byrd.

Shepherd is a former college player at Averett University.

The Knights finished 6-5 last season, their first winning campaign since 2014, under current William Fleming sideline boss Nick Leftwich last fall.