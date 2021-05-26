Eight hits yield eighth win for Eagles

Williams and English each totaled two hits to pace the Eagles’ offense. Also with hits were Bower, Isaiah Hughes, Eli Davis and Isaiah Ayers.

Luke Pasley worked two innings for the win. He surrendered no hits, no walks and no runs, while striking out four of the six batters he faced.

Baker was charged with the loss for William Fleming. In 1 2/3 innings, he was tagged for six runs, all earned, on two hits and eight walks. He struck out three.

Jaron Haley worked 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed six hits, two walks and six runs, all earn ed. He struck out one.

The Colonels duo threw 130 pitches, almost three times as many pitches as the total thrown by the Eagles quartet (47).

FCHS stole six bases: two each by Joseph Bennett and Riley Hill and one each by Williams and Jake Pendleton.

BFMS ends season with win over GlenvarBenjamin Franklin Middle School scored 10 runs in its first three at bats Thursday en route to an 11-4 baseball victory over Glenvar Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.

BFMS (6-6) finishes its 2021 season with the victory.