Eight hits yield eighth win for Eagles

Four of a kind proved to be the winning hand for Franklin County’s Blue Ridge District varsity baseball win over William Fleming Friday at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
The Eagles (8-1, 6-1 in the Blue Ridge District) produced four consecutive, three-run rallies for a 12-1 triumph over the Colonels, their second win over William Fleming this season.
The contest was stopped after 4 1/2 innings because of the run rule.
Four FCHS pitchers combined on a one-hitter.
The quartet walked none and struck out nine.
The Eagles led 9-0 before the Colonels broke up the shut-out bid with a run in the top of the fourth.
Bradley Craig doubled for the Colonels and scored on an RBI ground out by Jacob Henderson.
William Fleming had one other player reach base: Douglas Baker was awarded first when he was hit by a pitch.
FCHS collected eight hits and benefited from 10 walks, surrendered by two William Fleming pitchers.
The Eagles drove in nine runs.
Michael Williams smacked the Eagles’ lone extra base hit when he doubled to drive in a run in the first inning.
In the fourth inning, a single by Will English, a sacrifice fly by Corbin Bower and a ground out by Ethan Davis helped the Eagles generate three runs.
Williams and English each totaled two hits to pace the Eagles’ offense. Also with hits were Bower, Isaiah Hughes, Eli Davis and Isaiah Ayers.
Luke Pasley worked two innings for the win. He surrendered no hits, no walks and no runs, while striking out four of the six batters he faced.
Baker was charged with the loss for William Fleming. In 1 2/3 innings, he was tagged for six runs, all earned, on two hits and eight walks. He struck out three.
Jaron Haley worked 2 1/3 innings of relief and allowed six hits, two walks and six runs, all earn ed. He struck out one.
The Colonels duo threw 130 pitches, almost three times as many pitches as the total thrown by the Eagles quartet (47).
FCHS stole six bases: two each by Joseph Bennett and Riley Hill and one each by Williams and Jake Pendleton.
BFMS ends season with win over GlenvarBenjamin Franklin Middle School scored 10 runs in its first three at bats Thursday en route to an 11-4 baseball victory over Glenvar Middle School at W.W. Naff Jr. Field.
BFMS (6-6) finishes its 2021 season with the victory.
The Eagles manufactured four runs in the first inning, three runs each in the second and third frames and one in the fifth.
The contest was stopped in the fifth inning because of a mandatory time limit on the completion of the game.
Glenvar scored two runs in the third inning and two in the fifth.
BFMS outhit Glenvar, 8-5, and benefited from three Glenvar errors, while committing two defensive miscues.
Clayton T. Hodges worked three innings for the win. He permitted two hits and two runs, while striking out four.
Seth Young threw two innings of relief.
Young and Ethan Roberts collected two hits to lead the Eagles.
SMLCA falls in state semifinalsSTUARTS DRAFT—Westover Christian Academy took advantage of a six-run second inning and a four-run fourth Friday for a 15-5 win over Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy (SMLCA) in the semifinals of the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA) state baseball tournament.
Westover Christian advanced to the state championship game with victory, its third this season over SMLCA (5-7).
The Bulldogs used its six-run second inning to erase a 1-0 deficit.
The Ospreys cut the difference to four runs, 6-2, by scoring once in the top of the third.
In the last of the fourth, Westover Christian generated four runs to push the spread to 10-2.
SMLCA scored a run in the top of the fifth and two in the top of the sixth.
Westover Christian finished its scoring with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.
The Bulldogs outhit the Ospreys, 10-8, and benefited from 10 walks and four errors, while playing mistake-free defense.
Westover Christian employed two pitchers and the duo combined to strike out eight batters.
Rowan Ingraham, Parkert Nichols, Connor Heaton and Ashton Richards pitched for the Ospreys.
Ingraham was charged with the loss.
Six players collected hits for the Bulldogs, two of whom had multiple hits—one with three, the other with two.
Four of those hits were for extra bases: two doubles and two triples.
The Bulldogs stole two bases.
Ingraham led the Ospreys with three hits in three plate appearances, while Brandon Peevey and Eli Phillips each totaled two and Heaton had one.
Ingraham, Peevey and Phillips each smacked a double.
Peevey and Phillips each drove in two runs, while Ingraham drove in one.
The Osprerys stole five bases in eight attempts.