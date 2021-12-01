Eight Panthers earn All-ODAC accolades

FOREST - Ferrum College sophomore receiver Tmahdae Penn and senior linebacker Billy Higgins have earned first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football accolades for the fall 2021 campaign as voted on by the league's head coaches.

The first, second and third teams were announced Wednesday afternoon in a conference press release.

Penn, a former prep standout at Class 3 Magna Vista, is one of eight repeat first-team selections from the all-league squad chosen this past spring.

That group includes former Franklin County prep standout Kaleb Smith, a senior running back at Hampden-Sydney College, who is honored for honored for his play as an all-purpose back.

Penn caught a team-best 45 passes for a single-season, program-record 905 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Penn shared the top spot in the ODAC in receiving yards with Shenandoah University's Brant Butler, a first-team choice, and ranked first in touchdowns.

Counting his 22 rushing yards, Penn ranked first on the squad in all-purpose yardage with 927, and finished in tie for team lead in scoring with kicker Seth Deaton, each with 60 points.