Eight Panthers earn All-ODAC accolades

FOREST - Ferrum College sophomore receiver Tmahdae Penn and senior linebacker Billy Higgins have earned first-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football accolades for the fall 2021 campaign as voted on by the league's head coaches.
The first, second and third teams were announced Wednesday afternoon in a conference press release.
Penn, a former prep standout at Class 3 Magna Vista, is one of eight repeat first-team selections from the all-league squad chosen this past spring.
That group includes former Franklin County prep standout Kaleb Smith, a senior running back at Hampden-Sydney College, who is honored for honored for his play as an all-purpose back.
Penn caught a team-best 45 passes for a single-season, program-record 905 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Penn shared the top spot in the ODAC in receiving yards with Shenandoah University's Brant Butler, a first-team choice, and ranked first in touchdowns.
Counting his 22 rushing yards, Penn ranked first on the squad in all-purpose yardage with 927, and finished in tie for team lead in scoring with kicker Seth Deaton, each with 60 points.
Higgins, a second-team all-conference choice in the spring, led the Panthers in solo tackles with 49 and assists with 55 for a team-best 104 total. Also, he registered 1/2 a sack, 4 1/2 tackles for loss one forced fumble and two pass break-ups.
Individual award winners are defensive tackle Jace DePriest (Defensive Plauyer of the Year and Scholar-Athlete of the Year) and Justin DeLeon (Offensive Player of the Year), both of Randolph-Macon College; Garrett LeRose (Coach of the Year) of Washington and Lee University; and quarterback Steven Hugney (Rookie of the Year) of Shenandoah.
LeRose led the Generals to the ODAC championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs.
Washington and Lee lost its season opener to Christopher Newport University, then won eight games in a row before falling in its regular-season finale to Shenandoah and its first-round playoff contest to multi-time Division III national champion University of Mount Union (Ohio).
Smith rushed for 1,805 yards, totaled 1,372 receiving yards, accounted for 1,857 offensive yards (rushing and passing) and produced 3,177 all-purpose yards (rushing and receiving) during his career.
This season, Smith ranked fifth in the conference in rushing yards-per-game (72.2) and second in rushing touchdowns with 11.
Smith was one of 11 Hampden-Sydney players to earn all-league honors.
Earning second-team accolades for Ferrum were senior quarterback Titus Jones, senior offensive lineman Daniel Mitchell and senior defensive back Ja'Kari Williams.
Of that trio, Williams garnered first-team laurels in the spring.
Jones threw for a single-season, program-best 2,442 yards and a single-season program-best 24 touchdowns. He ranked second in the ODAC in passing yards-per-game and first in touchdowns.
For his career, Jones threw for 3,986 yards with 3,518 of those yards coming during his two years as the Panthers' starter behind center, and 34 touchdowns.
Jones completed 53.8% of his passes during the spring campaign and 62.6% during the fall season.
Mitchell aided in the production of Ferrum's 3,767 yards and 287 points this season.
Williams finished the season with 33 total tackles and two interceptions.
All third-team choices are considered at-large selections by the conference
Sophomore tight end Deven Gray caught 13 passes for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Senior receiver Daniel Lamb caught 25 passes for 334 yards and three touchdowns.
Senior defensive lineman Ray Alexander, a second-team all-conference performer in the spring, totaled 48 tackles, recorded two sacks, f 5 1/2 tackles for loss, forced a fumble and broke up three passes.
Alexander finished his career with 95 tackles (47 solo, 48 assist), 4 1/2 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and four pass break-ups.