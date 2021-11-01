Eight teams remain in the hunt for ODAC title

FOREST - Play begins Tuesday in the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women’s soccer tournament.

Eight teams earned berths in the single-elimination tournament in which matches are staged at the sites of the higher seeds.

The semifinals and finals are scheduled for Friday (Nov. 5) and Sunday (Nov. 7).

The winner of the tournament earns the league’s automatic berth in the NCAA Division III tournament.

In the quarterfinals, top seed Virginia Wesleyan University entertains No. 8 seed Roanoke College, No. 4 seed Washington and Lee University hosts No. 5 seed Shenandoah University, No. 2 seed Bridgewater College plays at home against No. 7 seed Randolph-Macon College and No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg takes on No. 6 seed Guilford (N.C.) College at home.

Failing to qualify were Eastern Mennonite University, Randolph College, Ferrum College, Sweet Briar College and Hollins University.

Bridgewater is the reigning conference champion; the Eagles and the Generals played to a 0-0 stalemate with Bridgewater capturing the title on penalty kicks, 4-2.