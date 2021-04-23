ELBERT POWELL DEDICATION
Related to this story
Most Popular
CALLAWAY—Veteran Late Model Stock Car racer Calvin Brooks of Bassett died Sunday while competing in a series feature race during Franklin Coun…
- Updated
For the third straight year, a foe from the high school volleyball hotbed of Virginia Beach has brought an end to a Franklin County campaign.
Franklin County Baseball, Inc and the Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation are dedicating the two baseball fields at Waid Recrea…
- Updated
CHESAPEAKE—Franklin County sophomore Nathan Atchue has captured the Class 6 Region A individual boys cross country championship Saturday at Be…
- Updated
With family, friends, teammates, coaches and school officials looking on Wednesday, Franklin County’s Jaedyn Jamison took her basketball caree…
- Updated
Fishing has been fair the past few weeks.
- Updated
FERRUM—Ferrum College turned a three-run lead into a 10-run advantage to earn a split of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) baseball d…
- Updated
A young angler waits for a fish to take his bait on Kids Fishing Day at Woody Lake at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag. The event…
- Updated
SOUTH BOSTON—It was a tough task, but Peyton Sellers staged a pair of torrid rallies to sweep Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Late Model twin 75s …
WINCHESTER—Ferrum College and Shenandoah University split an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) softball doubleheader Sunday with the Pan…