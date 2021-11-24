Elite Series announces field for 2022 season

Former Elite Series Rookie of the Year Jacob Powroznik of North Prince George, Va., won the Falcon Rods Opens Angler of the Year title to earn his invitation to rejoin the Elites.

He’ll be joined by David Williams of Maiden, N.C., (No. 1 in Southern Opens points) and Mike Iaconelli of Pittsgrove, N.J., (No. 2 in Northern Opens points), the only angler to win a Bassmaster Classic, Bassmaster Angler of the Year, B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, Bassmaster Open and Bassmaster Kayak Series tournament.

“The Elite Series field is absolutely stacked and fans are going to love learning about new anglers as well as watching their favorites compete for a place in the B.A.S.S. record books,” said Tournament Director-Elite Series Lisa Talmadge. “I can’t wait for the 2022 season to start.”

The 2022 Elite Series schedule will begin Feb. 10-13 with the Bassmaster Elite at St. John’s River in Palatka, Fla.

From there, the tournament trail will wind through eight states for nine events as anglers compete for cash and prizes and attempt to qualify for the 2023 Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk.

Each tournament will begin with the full field of anglers on days 1 and 2 before the field is cut to 47 for the semifinal round on day 3.

Only the top 10 remaining anglers will fish the final day of each event with a $100,000 first-place prize on the line.