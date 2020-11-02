Elliott wins way into championship race

MARTINSVILLE - Martinsville Speedway in the fall is all about redemption.
Joey Logano knows it after winning at Martinsville in 2018, three years after being on the wrong end of a late wreck.
Martin Truex Jr. knows it after winning at Martinsville in 2019, a year after being on the wrong end of a late bump-and-run by Logano.
Two years ago, Elliott was running up front when a late bump by Denny Hamlin ruined his race.
On Sunday, Elliott learned all about that Martinsville Speedway redemption.
Coming into Sunday’s race knowing he needed a win to advance to the championship four, Elliott “performed when we didn’t have a choice,” leading five times for a total of 236 laps on the way to his first grandfather clock trophy, and his first shot at a NASCAR Cup Series title.
“To be backed into a corner… we could’t ask for better night,” Elliott said following the win. “It’s unreal.”
Despite leading for nearly half of the race, the win wasn’t without adversity for the No. 9 team.
On a caution on Lap 350, Elliott relinquished his lead following the pit stop, and looked like he was going to be put back in the pack after initially be assessed a penalty for a pit crew member jumping over the wall too soon.
But the penalty was taken away after the crew member went back to the wall and reset his starting position, a new rule in NASCAR Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson acknowledged.
“We were certainly aware of it… The pit crew coaches instruct members what to do,” Gustafson said. “It was a huge moment in the race. Certainly we didn’t need the mistake, but for (him) to have the wherewithal to get back to the wall and reset was great.”
Elliott restarted the race fifth.
“That was heads up. I don’t think we’d have been standing here if he hadn’t done that,” Elliott said. “I know we had some issues on pit road, but those guys battled back and had a nice one when it mattered.”
Elliott started the day eight. The race finished under the lights and at the end, he claimed his fourth win of the season.
Elliott said he didn’t think his car was as good at the end of the race as it was in the beginning. In the closing laps, though, he was out front while other playoff drivers behind him battled for every spot they could to try to reach the championship.
He said Sunday’s win was “hands down” the biggest of his career.
“I’ll remember this forever,” he said.
The attention now turns to the championship race at Phoenix Raceway for the Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) team.
Elliott is the only HMS driver to qualify for the championship race after his teammate, Alex Bowman, was eliminated from contention with a sixth-place finish Sunday.
“I think it’s huge,” he said of reaching the finals. “I think it’s huge for me personally. I think it’s huge for our team as a whole, each and every person who puts in time and effort to try to make this program work.''
Winning the race right before the championship not only gives Elliott confidence for next weekend, but going forward.
“I think if you’re in the position we were tonight to have to go and perform and do that, I think everybody gains confidence from that.
“To win a championship in this series you have to make the final four. We’ve seen the same crowd among the final four since this deal was instituted, and we wanted to be one of the ones who consistently do that.
“We’re going to enjoy the moment, enjoy the pressure and try to do the same next week.”
Cara Cooper is the sports editor of the Martinsville Bulletin
