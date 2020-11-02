Elliott wins way into championship race

But the penalty was taken away after the crew member went back to the wall and reset his starting position, a new rule in NASCAR Elliott’s crew chief Alan Gustafson acknowledged.

“We were certainly aware of it… The pit crew coaches instruct members what to do,” Gustafson said. “It was a huge moment in the race. Certainly we didn’t need the mistake, but for (him) to have the wherewithal to get back to the wall and reset was great.”

Elliott restarted the race fifth.

“That was heads up. I don’t think we’d have been standing here if he hadn’t done that,” Elliott said. “I know we had some issues on pit road, but those guys battled back and had a nice one when it mattered.”

Elliott started the day eight. The race finished under the lights and at the end, he claimed his fourth win of the season.

Elliott said he didn’t think his car was as good at the end of the race as it was in the beginning. In the closing laps, though, he was out front while other playoff drivers behind him battled for every spot they could to try to reach the championship.

He said Sunday’s win was “hands down” the biggest of his career.

“I’ll remember this forever,” he said.