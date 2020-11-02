Enfinger advances to playoff finale following first Martinsville win

MARTINSVILLE—Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes both knew they needed to win Friday’s race at Martinsville Speedway in order to get into the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship.

The two battled back-and-forth, each leading at different points in the race.

In the end, a late caution helped Enfinger get the walk-off victory to jump from sixth to third in the standings and clinch a spot in the finals at Phoenix Raceway.

An aggressive race that featured 11 cautions and 16 lead changes was called “more like Bowman Gray” by third-place finisher Zane Smith, referring to the popular quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem, N.C., where NASCAR raced decades ago.

Enfinger said he came into Martinsville with “nothing to lose” and knew he would have to be just as aggressive as the rest of the field.

“We had our back against the wall,” Enfinger said. “Crazy turn of events. It got wild, got dicey.

“A lot of getting roughed up and a lot of having to use that bumper. One of those deals where we had to get those gloves off and fight with them.”