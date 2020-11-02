Enfinger advances to playoff finale following first Martinsville win

MARTINSVILLE—Grant Enfinger and Ben Rhodes both knew they needed to win Friday’s race at Martinsville Speedway in order to get into the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship.
The two battled back-and-forth, each leading at different points in the race.
In the end, a late caution helped Enfinger get the walk-off victory to jump from sixth to third in the standings and clinch a spot in the finals at Phoenix Raceway.
An aggressive race that featured 11 cautions and 16 lead changes was called “more like Bowman Gray” by third-place finisher Zane Smith, referring to the popular quarter-mile track in Winston-Salem, N.C., where NASCAR raced decades ago.
Enfinger said he came into Martinsville with “nothing to lose” and knew he would have to be just as aggressive as the rest of the field.
“We had our back against the wall,” Enfinger said. “Crazy turn of events. It got wild, got dicey.
“A lot of getting roughed up and a lot of having to use that bumper. One of those deals where we had to get those gloves off and fight with them.”
Enfinger had never won at Martinsville in seven previous Truck Series starts. His previous best finish was fourth, and he had only led seven laps before Friday.
He led 49 laps this time around.
Enfinger will be joined by Smith, Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed in the championship race. Moffitt and Creed had their berths secured before the green flag fell.
Enfinger and Creed each won his way into the championship contest. Creed was the victor of the playoff race in Texas.
Enfinger started Friday’s race eighth, the last of the Truck playoff drivers. Creed started on the pole and led the first 13 laps before the first caution of the day came out.
Two cautions in the first stage left the leader unchanged, giving Creed a Stage 1 victory ahead of Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Moffitt.
Sauter won Stage 2.
Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum were the only playoff drivers to fall out of the top 10.
Ankrum fell back to 13, and Hill was 22 when the race restarted.
Hill’s day went from bad to worse. He was forced out of the race on Lap 117 with an engine failure.
Hill came into Friday No. 3 in the playoff standings.
“Not 100 percent sure what happen but it definitely was blowing up on us,” Hill said. “First stage I thought we had a tire going down maybe ... it started blowing up.
“It’s just frustrating to potentially end your season on a engine failure like that. ... Everyone that make this deal happen deserves better. We definitely deserve to be in the final four.”
Hill finished 35th. Ankrum finished 12th.
With 25 laps to go, Enfinger jumped out front on the restart ahead of Creed, who battled for the lead, going 3-wide with Enfinger and Moffitt before spinning in Turn 4 on Lap 174, bringing about a caution.
Moffitt was caught up in another late wreck, damaging his front end. He finished the day 28th.
Creed finished 8th, and fellow playoff driver Crafton finished 5th.
Out of a caution with two to go, Enfinger remained in the lead on the restart, while Rhodes and Eckes battled for second.
The green flag run was short lived with two trucks both getting into the wall on the backstretch. Enfinger beat Rhodes to the checkered before the caution could come out.
Enfinger came into Friday’s race in sixth, 30 points below the cutoff.
“We knew were going to have to take the gloves off and fight for this one,” Enfinger said. “We came in here with our backs against the wall. ... It’s been a crazy year but it’s so awesome to be here.”
