Eure, Hamlett, Scott, Cundiff are cited by ODAC

FOREST – Ferrum College softball players Arielle Eure, Keri Hamlett and Tori Scott have earned third-team All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) laurels in softball for the 2021 season.

Eure, who hails from Summerfield, N.C., batted .320 for the Panthers from the No. 2 spot in the order in 38 games played.

Eure, a junior outfielder, belted six home runs, drove in 27 runs, scored 31 runs and stole 14 bases.

Eure was chosen ODAC Player of the Week for the week of April 12.

Hamlett, a senior shortstop who hails from Brookneal, batted .346 from the lead-off spot in the order.

Hamlett drove in 15 runs, scored 34, and stole 25.

Hamlett finishes her career ranked first in stolen bases with 80.

Scott, a senior catcher who hails from Moneta, batted .291 with 17 RBIs and 22 runs. She smacked six doubles and had a .376 on-base percentage.

Also earning third-team accolades is former Franklin County prep standout Karle Cundiff, a sophomore third baseman for the University of Lynchburg.