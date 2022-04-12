Eure is 2022 President's Cup winner

Ferrum College senior Arielle Eure, a four-year standout player for the Panthers softball team, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 President’s Cup.

The award was presented to Eure on April 8 during the college’s academic awards ceremony.

Eure is the 65th recipient of the award.

The President’s Cup, which was first presented in 1967, is given to the student-athlete(s) who best exhibits excellence in academics, athletics, campus and community leadership and character.

Candidates for the award must have a minimum 3.2 grade-point-average (GPA) and have attained senior class standing.

On 10 occasions, multiple President’s Cup awards have been presented: in 1990, 1995, 1996, 2002, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2017.

Past award winners Joel DeBoe, the President’s Cup’s first recipient, Hal Baird, former director of athletics and head baseball coach at Auburn (Ala.) University, Larry Robinson, Anthony Drakeford, Kelly Caputo and Steve Gallagher are members of the college’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.

Also, Ferrum’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine (2007) is a past recipient.

Eure hails from Summerfield, N.C. and she pepped at Oak Level Baptist Academy in Stokesdale, N.C.

Eure is the first softball player to win the award since 2015 when Kylene Culler, daughter of Panthers' softball coach Gerald Culler (2016-present), was the recipient.

Kylene Culler was a dual-sport student-athlete who also starred in basketball.

Through 26 games this season, Eure is batting .313 with 21 hits in 67 at bats.

Among her hits are two doubles, two triples and one home run. She has driven in 12 runs.

Eure ranks ninth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) with 10 stolen bases.

Ferrum is in third place in the conference standings with a 7-3 league record and a 17-9 overall mark. The Panthers trail league co-leaders Randolph-Macon College and Bridgewater College by one game.

In the spring of 2020, Eure was the ODAC's batting champion with a .563 average and ranked second is stolen bases with 16.

The campaign was cut short because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ferrum was ranked No. 13 in the nation in Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and won 12 of 15 games played.

Eure garnered ODAC third-team laurels in 20211and first-team accolades from the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) in 2020.

Eure has earned Ferrum President's List citations 2019 (fall semester), 2020 (spring semester), 2020 (fall semester) 2021 (spring semester) and 2021 (fall semester). She made the Dean's List in the spring of 2019.

Eure majors in human performance.

She was chosen to the Academic All-State team in 2020 and 2021 as selected by VaSID.

Eure is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and has participate in Ferrum's canned food drive and with the Panther Packs program at Ferrum Elementary School.

PRESIDENT’S CUP WINNERS

YEAR RECIPIENT

1967: Joel DeBoe

1968: Jim White

1969:l Hal Baird

1970: Gary Orsini

1971: Larry Robinson

1972: Mark Sandy

1973: Steve Gallagher

1974: Recipent unknown

1975: Wayne Elliott

1976: Eddie Pullen

1977: Jim Doherty

1978: David Garner

1979: Paul Davis

1980: Red Stanley

1981: Fred Miles

1982: Recipient unknown

1983: Felephya Otey

1984: Tim Bowers

1985: Kelly Caputo

1986: Steve Harbour

1987: Kathryn Jennings

1988: Anthony Drakeford

1989: Missy Smith

1990: Andra Thomas, Angela Thomas

1991: John Blankenship

1992: Jay Paige

1993: Elainia Lopez

1994: John Hopkins

1995: Lisa Pendleton, Chad Maddox

1996:Roben Sutphin

1997: Chris Powers

1998: Kim English

1999: Susan Wilson

2000: Elizabeth Adams

2001: Deborah White

2002: Amy Conklin

2003: Julie Burton

2004: Lindsay Cox

2005: Tim Clay

2006: Dustin Hamoy

2007: Wilson Paine, Kim Cox

2008: Mindy Altice

2009: Lauren Rizzo

2010: Jessica Flanagan

2011: Cara Jacobs, Lea McMillian

2012: Paul Jaglowski

2013: Rachel Shumaker

2014: Lauren Blankenship

2015: Sydney Hewartson, Kylene Culler

2016: Morgan Funck

2017: Logan Meister, Billie Quesenberry

2018:Shannon Johnson

2019:Alexandria Dixon

2020: Brian Mann

2021: Jack Sheehan

2022: Ariel Eure

Editor’s Note: 1974 and 1982 winners are unknown​