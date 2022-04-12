Eure is 2022 President's Cup winner

Ferrum College senior Arielle Eure, a four-year standout player for the Panthers softball team, has been selected as the recipient of the 2021 President’s Cup.
The award was presented to Eure on April 8 during the college’s academic awards ceremony.
Eure is the 65th recipient of the award.
The President’s Cup, which was first presented in 1967, is given to the student-athlete(s) who best exhibits excellence in academics, athletics, campus and community leadership and character.
Candidates for the award must have a minimum 3.2 grade-point-average (GPA) and have attained senior class standing.
Past award winners Joel DeBoe, the President’s Cup’s first recipient, Hal Baird, former director of athletics and head baseball coach at Auburn (Ala.) University, Larry Robinson, Anthony Drakeford, Kelly Caputo and Steve Gallagher are members of the college’s Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.
Also, Ferrum’s Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine (2007) is a past recipient.
Eure hails from Summerfield, N.C. and she pepped at Oak Level Baptist Academy in Stokesdale, N.C.
Eure is the first softball player to win the award since 2015 when Kylene Culler, daughter of Panthers' softball coach Gerald Culler (2016-present), was the recipient.
Kylene Culler was a dual-sport student-athlete who also starred in basketball.
Through 26 games this season, Eure is batting .313 with 21 hits in 67 at bats.
Among her hits are two doubles, two triples and one home run. She has driven in 12 runs.
Eure ranks ninth in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) with 10 stolen bases.
Ferrum is in third place in the conference standings with a 7-3 league record and a 17-9 overall mark. The Panthers trail league co-leaders Randolph-Macon College and Bridgewater College by one game.
In the spring of 2020, Eure was the ODAC's batting champion with a .563 average and ranked second is stolen bases with 16.
The campaign was cut short because of the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ferrum was ranked No. 13 in the nation in Division III by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) and won 12 of 15 games played.
Eure garnered ODAC third-team laurels in 20211and first-team accolades from the Virginia Sports Information Directors Association (VaSID) in 2020.
Eure has earned Ferrum President's List citations 2019 (fall semester), 2020 (spring semester), 2020 (fall semester) 2021 (spring semester) and 2021 (fall semester). She made the Dean's List in the spring of 2019.
Eure majors in human performance.
She was chosen to the Academic All-State team in 2020 and 2021 as selected by VaSID.
Eure is a member of the National Society of Leadership and Success and has participate in Ferrum's canned food drive and with the Panther Packs program at Ferrum Elementary School.
PRESIDENT’S CUP WINNERS
YEAR RECIPIENT
1967: Joel DeBoe
1968: Jim White
1969:l Hal Baird
1970: Gary Orsini
1971: Larry Robinson
1972: Mark Sandy
1973: Steve Gallagher
1974: Recipent unknown
1975: Wayne Elliott
1976: Eddie Pullen
1977: Jim Doherty
1978: David Garner
1979: Paul Davis
1980: Red Stanley
1981: Fred Miles
1982: Recipient unknown
1983: Felephya Otey
1984: Tim Bowers
1985: Kelly Caputo
1986: Steve Harbour
1987: Kathryn Jennings
1988: Anthony Drakeford
1989: Missy Smith
1990: Andra Thomas, Angela Thomas
1991: John Blankenship
1992: Jay Paige
1993: Elainia Lopez
1994: John Hopkins
1995: Lisa Pendleton, Chad Maddox
1996:Roben Sutphin
1997: Chris Powers
1998: Kim English
1999: Susan Wilson
2000: Elizabeth Adams
2001: Deborah White
2002: Amy Conklin
2003: Julie Burton
2004: Lindsay Cox
2005: Tim Clay
2006: Dustin Hamoy
2007: Wilson Paine, Kim Cox
2008: Mindy Altice
2009: Lauren Rizzo
2010: Jessica Flanagan
2011: Cara Jacobs, Lea McMillian
2012: Paul Jaglowski
2013: Rachel Shumaker
2014: Lauren Blankenship
2015: Sydney Hewartson, Kylene Culler
2016: Morgan Funck
2017: Logan Meister, Billie Quesenberry
2018:Shannon Johnson
2019:Alexandria Dixon
2020: Brian Mann
2021: Jack Sheehan
2022: Ariel Eure
Editor’s Note: 1974 and 1982 winners are unknown