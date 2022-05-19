Eure is honored by CoSIDA

FERRUM— The College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Association has named its Softball Academic All-District team and Ferrum College senior Arielle Eure is a Division III District 5 first-team honoree.

District 5 in comprised of schools from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee Virginia and Puerto Rico.

As an Academic All-District first-team selection, Eure is eligible for selection to this year’s CoSIDA Academic All-America team, to be voted upon in the next few weeks and then announced in early June. Eure will compete for this honor with Academic All-District first team selections from eight geographic districts across the nation.

Eure is an outfielder from Summerfield, N.C., and prepped at Oak Level Baptist Academy.

Eure graduated suma cum laude in April with a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance – exercise science. She made the President’s List for seven semesters and the Dean’s List one semester and she was in the Boone Honors Program all four years.

This is Eure’s first CoSIDA Academic All-America District honor. Her other academic accomplishments include, earning the 2022 Ferrum College President’s Cup, the 2022 Ferrum Outstanding HHP Exercise Science Award, four Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) All-Academic Team honors and three Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) Academic All-State honors.

Eure earned all-conference third-team honors in 2022 and in 2021, and has a pair of ODAC Player of the Week citations to her credit: one in 2020 and one in 2021.

She was named to the VaSID All-State team in 2020. She won Ferrum batting titles in 2020 (.563 average) and 2022 (.361average).

Included in Eure’s volunteer and civic work are the Ferrum Campus Canned Food Drive in 2019 and 2021, Ferrum Elementary School Panther Packs in 2021-22, and her involvement as a volunteer softball coach for 12U, 14U and 16U teams in Guilford County, North Carolina.

Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament is FridayTROUTVILLE—Ferrum College’s football program is hosting the annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament Friday (May 20) at Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.

The tournament honors long-time head football coach and athletic director Hank Norton, who passed away in January 2019 at age of 91.

Also, the event serves as a fundraiser for the football program and provides an outlet for football alums, family, friends and supporters to share a day of camaraderie and fellowship.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone in Troutville again as we honor a great man, Hank Norton,” Panthers head football coach Cleive Adams said. “So many of our Black Hat alums look forward to this event every year.”

Former NFL running back Chris Warren, who was recently inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. is expected to be be on hand for the tournament.

Warren helped Ferrum make two NCAA Division III national semifinal appearances in 1988 and 1989, before going on to an 11-year career in the NFL.

Warren was a three-time All-Pro running back with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990-97, and also played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1998-2000 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2000, and he is a former American Football Conference (AFC) rushing champion.

The afternoon opens with lunch at 12:30 p.m.

Adams and Director of Athletics John Sutyak will welcome golfers at 1:15 p.m. and go over the tournament rules and format, followed by a shotgun start at 1:30 p.m.

Awards will be presented following the tournament between 6-6:30 p.m.

There will be various prizes, including a Hole-in-One contest on hole No. 3 with an eight-day, seven-night trip for two to Hawaii on the line as the prize for an ace.