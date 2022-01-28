 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Expected inclement weather leads to prep schedule changes

  • 0
Expected inclement weather leads to prep schedule changes

All Franklin County basketball games scheduled for today have been postponed. Make-up dates have not been announced.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County's boys varsity/junior varsity and girls varsity/junior varsity basketball doubleheaders against Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd, scheduled for today, have been postponed.

Make-up dates have not been announced.

Franklin County Public Schools are scheduled to be dismissed two hours early today because of expected inclement weather.

When played, the Terriers are the host for the boys doubleheader;  the Eagles are the host for the girls twinbill.

All four squads are scheduled to face non-district opposition Saturday.

The Eagles boys varsity and junior varsity teams travel to Bassett to play the Bengals in games set for noon and 1:30 p.m.

The Eagles girls varsity and junior varsity squads entertain Hidden Valley in games scheduled for 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Postponed Saturday is a one-day wrestling tournament at Cosby in Chesterfield in which FCHS had been slated to compete.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Eagles split a pair of double duals

Claire McElvain placed first in the girls 100 freestyle in a personal-best time Friday for Franklin County in a tri-swimming meet at the Frank…

Eagles withstand late Bruins rally

Eagles withstand late Bruins rally

Franklin County held leads of 10 points after the first quarter and 14 points after the third period, then the Eagles withstood a rally by Bla…

RETURNING TO THE MAT

RETURNING TO THE MAT

After placing second in last weekend's Roanoke City Middle School Championships, Benjamin Franklin Middle School competes in the Northside Inv…