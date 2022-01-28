Expected inclement weather leads to prep schedule changes

Franklin County's boys varsity/junior varsity and girls varsity/junior varsity basketball doubleheaders against Blue Ridge District rival William Byrd, scheduled for today, have been postponed.

Make-up dates have not been announced.

Franklin County Public Schools are scheduled to be dismissed two hours early today because of expected inclement weather.

When played, the Terriers are the host for the boys doubleheader; the Eagles are the host for the girls twinbill.

All four squads are scheduled to face non-district opposition Saturday.

The Eagles boys varsity and junior varsity teams travel to Bassett to play the Bengals in games set for noon and 1:30 p.m.

The Eagles girls varsity and junior varsity squads entertain Hidden Valley in games scheduled for 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium.

Postponed Saturday is a one-day wrestling tournament at Cosby in Chesterfield in which FCHS had been slated to compete.