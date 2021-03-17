Extended run of points enables Eagles to achieve 3-0 start

A surge of 38 unanswered points, a scoring run that started late in the first quarter and lasted until the final frame, has guided Franklin County’s varsity football team to its first 3-0 start since 2011.

The Eagles broke a deadlock at 7 with the run and came away with a 45-21 victory over Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

FCHS’s win comes on Homecoming. FCHS is 42-27-2 in 71 Homecoming games, with four wins in its last five games (2016, 2017, 2019, 2021)played on the ceremonial night. FCHS has scored 31 or more points in each of those triumphs.

FCHS (3-0) led 14-7 after the first quarter, then the Eagles tallied 24 points in the second stanza to push the spread to 38-7 at intermission.

The Eagles’ final touchdown was scored in the third period when quarterback Eli Foutz hit receiver Josh Luckett with a 24-yard TD toss.

Luckett caught a 40-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to give the Eagles their initial lead.

Luckett caught seven passes for 167 yards, an average of 23.9 yards-per-reception.