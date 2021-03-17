Extended run of points enables Eagles to achieve 3-0 start

A surge of 38 unanswered points, a scoring run that started late in the first quarter and lasted until the final frame, has guided Franklin County’s varsity football team to its first 3-0 start since 2011.
The Eagles broke a deadlock at 7 with the run and came away with a 45-21 victory over Blue Ridge District foe Staunton River Friday at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
FCHS’s win comes on Homecoming. FCHS is 42-27-2 in 71 Homecoming games, with four wins in its last five games (2016, 2017, 2019, 2021)played on the ceremonial night. FCHS has scored 31 or more points in each of those triumphs.
FCHS (3-0) led 14-7 after the first quarter, then the Eagles tallied 24 points in the second stanza to push the spread to 38-7 at intermission.
The Eagles’ final touchdown was scored in the third period when quarterback Eli Foutz hit receiver Josh Luckett with a 24-yard TD toss.
Luckett caught a 40-yard scoring pass in the first quarter to give the Eagles their initial lead.
Luckett caught seven passes for 167 yards, an average of 23.9 yards-per-reception.
Foutz, a sophomore who is in his first season as the Eagles’ signal caller, completed 8 of 14 passes for 181 yards and three TDs.
Foutz delivered a scoring strike to Ke’Shawn Wright for 14 yards in the second quarter to make the count 28-7.
Jayron Smith, who gained 79 yards rushing on 15 totes, found the end zone twice on dashes of 5 and 20 yards in the first half.
The Eagles scored twice late in the first half to produce their 31-point advantage at intermission. First, kicker Chandler Holley booted a 22-yard field goal with 1:48 showing, then Foutz rushed for a 1-yard TD with 30 seconds left.
For Staunton River, Jayson Eanes caught a 37-yard pass from quarterback Aiden Brown in the first quarter and Austin Powell and Jacob Kirtley scored TDs in the fourth quarter on rushes covering 1 and 11 yards.
FCHS played turnover-free, penalty-free football and benefited from two Staunton River turnovers.
The Eagles recorded 16 first downs to 11 for the Golden Eagles and they produced 275 yards of offense on 45 plays to Staunton River’s 235 offensive yards on 46 plays.
Six players accounted for FCHS’s rushing yardage, while seven players carried the football for Staunton River.
Brown was 3 of 9 passing for 50 yard. Eanes caught one pass, while Kirtley caught two tosses.
The game featured nine kick returns and three punts.