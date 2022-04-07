Falcons fly high in the ninth, edge Panthers, 7-6

MISENHEIMER, N.C.—Pfeiffer (N.C.) University scored the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday for a 7-6 non-conference baseball victory over Ferrum College at Joe Ferebee Field.

The Falcons (8-12) manufactured the runs on a walk and a hit batsman on pitches thrown by reliever Todd Kennedy, who took the mound in the ninth inning with the bases loaded. He faced two batters and threw nine pitches.

Ferrum (12-15) suffered its third straight loss.

The Panthers are 1-7 in away games and 5-3 in one-run games this season.

The Falcons have won four of the fifth games played between the two clubs.

Pfeiffer outhit Ferrum, 14-11, and the teams combined to commit eight errors: five by the Falcons, three by the Panthers.

Pfeiffer scored one run each in the first, fourth and fifth frames and two runs each in the second and ninth.

Ferrum tallied one run each in the first, fifth and eighth innings and three in the sixth.

The Falcons turned a 1-1 stalemate into 4-1 and 5-2 leads before the Panthers tied the score at 5 in the sixth.

The Panthers broke the tie in the eighth and took their one-run edge into the last of the ninth.

Ozzie Torres smacked a double in the first inning before scoring his team’s first run when he sprinted home from third base on a wild pitch.

Torres would race home on another wild pitch in the fifth inning for the Panthers’ second run.

Justin Brady drove in Clayton Michael with a double in the sixth, and later Ben Thomas brought Dylan Sereno and Brady home to square the count at 5.

Sereno scored Ferrum’s go-ahead run in the eighth on a muffed throw.

Austin Morton collected three hits in four plate appearances and drove in a run to pace the Falcons.

Carter Merrill, Jackson Leck and Nick Cole each smacked a double for Pfeiffer.

Reliever Dakota Caughey (2-1) worked two innings for the victory. He permitted two hits and struck out three.

Torres was 4 of 5 with a double and two runs for Ferrum and Brady was 2 of 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Dawson Wiggins (1-1) yielded four hits, two walks and an earned run, while striking out two in four innings pitched.

Wiggins worked in relief of Ferrum starter Sal Lettierri, who pitched 4 1/3 innings and allowed 10 hits and five runs, four of which were earned. He was charged with a wild pitch.

Ferrum returns to Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) play Saturday with a doubleheader against Virginia Wesleyan University.

Game times are noon and 3 p.m. in Virginia Beach.