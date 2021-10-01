 Skip to main content
FALL BASEBALL PLAY
FALL BASEBALL PLAY

FALL BASEBALL PLAY

Franklin County senior Riley Hill leaps into the air in an effort to make a play during last week’s fall baseball scrimmage between the Eagles and Hidden Valley at W.W. Naff Jr. Field. Two more games—on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14—are scheduled for Naff Field. Franklin County and Hidden Valley engage in a fall baseball scrimmage last week at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, the Eagles home ball park on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

Franklin County and Hidden Valley engage in a fall baseball scrimmage last week at W.W. Naff Jr. Field, the Eagles home ball park on the campus of Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

