Fall sports parents meetings are set for Thursday, Tuesday

A fall parents meeting for those student-athletes planning to compete in fall sports at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is scheduled for Thursday July 14.

This meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Elton Bonner Auditorium, which is in the high school's Harold W. Ramsey Building. The meeting ends at 7:30 p.m.

Franklin County competes in football, volleyball, competitive cheer, sideline cheer and boys and girls cross country during the fall sports season.

Benjamin Franklin Middle School competes in football, volleyball, sideline cheer and boys and girls cross country during the fall sports season.

Attendance is mandatory.

For those who can't attend the meeting, a second one has been scheduled for Tuesday, July 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in Bonner Auditorium.

For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332. Wilson steps down from Knights head post Nearly five months removed from guiding Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team to the quarterfinals of the state tournament and the finals of the South Region tournament in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), Knights head coach Tim Wilson has stepped down from the position. The school is advertising for new head coach. Wilson, however, desires to remain with the program in limited capacity, CHA Associate Director of Athletics Nancy Castillo said in an email. "Tim just stepped away from the head coaching job. He wants to remain a part of the program. His girls are CHA students and he wants a clear path to spend time with them in their sports as they age in to them,'' Castillo said. Castillo said she has interviewed three candidates for the post and that she "hopes to fill the position within the next week or so.'' CHA finished the 2021-2022 season with an 11-8 record. CHA earned its state tournament berth by defeating Faith Christian School of Roanoke in the regional semifinals. The Knights to eventual VACA state champion Westover Christian Academy of Danville in the regional finals. The Knights hosted their state quarterfinal contest, but were defeated by North Region champion Ridgeview Christian. CHA's squad was senior laden and led by Ethan Craig, who plans to continue his basketball career at Hampden-Sydney College, which competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).

Weekend race is postponed, next event is Saturday

CALLAWAY - Saturday's $10,000 to win Any Car Enduro race at Franklin County Speedway was postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.

The race has been reset for Monday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

A full schedule of events accompanying this race will be announced soon, track officials said.

The race is the last one of back-to-back events schedule over Labor Day weekend; the first one is set for Sunday, Sept. 4. at 7 p.m.

Also, the Any Cars will be added to this weekend's (Saturday, July 16) racing card.

A 40-lap race paying $1,000-to-win with a $100 entry fee - including driver pit pass and transponder rental fee - is set, with the top three finishers getting paid.

All entries that have already been earned or paid are locked in with no refunds given at this point. A line-up of these entries is listed on the speedway's $10K page: http://fcspeedway.com/10000-any-car-race/ .

Details on the make-up of the Madhouse concert and the Rookie4 money race will be announced at a later date, speedway officials said.

Saturday's race is the Battle of the Commonwealth, featuring action in these divisions: Super Streets, Mini Stocks, Stock4, Stock6, $1,000 Any Car and Rookie 4.

The speedway's schedule is listed at http://fcspeedway.com/2022-schedule/ .

Competition Cheer tryouts are July 28



Tryouts for Franklin County's 2022-2023 Competition Cheerleading squad are set for Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the high school's Roy M. Law Gymnasium.

Any male or female wishing to try out must be enrolled at the high school for the upcoming school year and have a required form proving the receipt of a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1 on file with the athletic department.

Candidates are asked to perform various stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they are required to run the mile.

Those with questions should contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or bu email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .