Fall sports parents meetings are set for Thursday, Tuesday

A fall parents meeting for those student-athletes planning to compete in fall sports at Franklin County and Benjamin Franklin Middle School is scheduled for Thursday July 14.
For information, call the high school athletic department, (540) 483-5332.
Wilson steps down from Knights head post
Nearly five months removed from guiding Christian Heritage Academy's boys varsity basketball team to the quarterfinals of the state tournament and the finals of the South Region tournament in the Virginia Association of Christian Athletics (VACA), Knights head coach Tim Wilson has stepped down from the position.
The school is advertising for new head coach.
Wilson, however, desires to remain with the program in limited capacity, CHA Associate Director of Athletics Nancy Castillo said in an email.
"Tim just stepped away from the head coaching job. He wants to remain a part of the program. His girls are CHA students and he wants a clear path to spend time with them in their sports as they age in to them,'' Castillo said.
Castillo said she has interviewed three candidates for the post and that she "hopes to fill the position within the next week or so.''
CHA finished the 2021-2022 season with an 11-8 record.
CHA earned its state tournament berth by defeating Faith Christian School of Roanoke in the regional semifinals.
The Knights to eventual VACA state champion Westover Christian Academy of Danville in the regional finals.
The Knights hosted their state quarterfinal contest, but were defeated by North Region champion Ridgeview Christian.
CHA's squad was senior laden and led by Ethan Craig, who plans to continue his basketball career at Hampden-Sydney College, which competes in the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC).
Weekend race is postponed, next event is Saturday
CALLAWAY - Saturday's $10,000 to win Any Car Enduro race at Franklin County Speedway was postponed because of the threat of inclement weather.
The race has been reset for Monday, Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.
A full schedule of events accompanying this race will be announced soon, track officials said.
The race is the last one of back-to-back events schedule over Labor Day weekend; the first one is set for Sunday, Sept. 4. at 7 p.m.
Also, the Any Cars will be added to this weekend's (Saturday, July 16) racing card.
A 40-lap race paying $1,000-to-win with a $100 entry fee - including driver pit pass and transponder rental fee - is set, with the top three finishers getting paid.
All entries that have already been earned or paid are locked in with no refunds given at this point. A line-up of these entries is listed on the speedway's $10K page: http://fcspeedway.com/10000-any-car-race/ .
Details on the make-up of the Madhouse concert and the Rookie4 money race will be announced at a later date, speedway officials said.
Saturday's race is the Battle of the Commonwealth, featuring action in these divisions: Super Streets, Mini Stocks, Stock4, Stock6, $1,000 Any Car and Rookie 4.
The speedway's schedule is listed at http://fcspeedway.com/2022-schedule/ .
Competition Cheer tryouts are July 28
Tryouts for Franklin County's 2022-2023 Competition Cheerleading squad are set for Thursday, July 28 at 8:30 a.m. at the high school's Roy M. Law Gymnasium.
Any male or female wishing to try out must be enrolled at the high school for the upcoming school year and have a required form proving the receipt of a Virginia High School League (VHSL) physical dated after May 1 on file with the athletic department.
Candidates are asked to perform various stunts, motions, jumps and dance moves as directed by the coaches, and they are required to run the mile.
Those with questions should contact FCHS head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez in the athletic department, 483-5332, or bu email: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
People are also reading…
SML Sandlot 8U tryouts are July 26
MONETA - Tryouts for SML Sandlot 8U (Coach Pitch) travel baseball team are set for Tuesday, July 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Westlake Baptist Church Field.
In Coach Pitch, coaches pitch to the players, but players are required to stand by them on the mound for defensive purposes.
The SML Sandlot baseball organization was christened in 2016 to provide a competitive environment that is focused on teaching youth the fundamentals of the game.
Practice field has a batting cage to allow for maximum reps and less down time.
The organization does not charge a fee to play.
All costs are covered by fundraisers such as a spring golf tournament, car washes and donut sales.
For information, call Matt Conley, (540)-420-9958.
Ticket prices are announced
Franklin County’s Athletic Department is selling general admission tickets for all events this season.
General admission tickets are $7.
All season passes are $75.
There is no discount for multiple passes.
Passes are available for purchase in the FCHS Athletic Office in Samuel M. Hawkins-Central Gymnasium during regular business hours.
For information, call FCHS Athletic Secretary Sandy Coblentz, 483-5332.
Youth Cheer Clinic is July 25-26
The 2022 Franklin County High School Eagle Youth Cheerleading Clinic is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 25 and July 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the high school.
Cost is $20 for one day or $35 for both days.
Youth ages 4-14 will receive instruction on cheers, dances, stunts and jumps from the Franklin County Eagle Cheerleading squads, and each participant will receive a spirit item for attending.
Parents and guardians must sign a permission form for their children to attend prior to the start of the clinic.
For information, call (540) 483-5332 or email Franklin County head cheerleading coach Marsha Lopez: marsha.lopez@frco.k12.va.us .
Deadline for registration is Monday, Aug.1.
Coaches will meet in mid-August ton receive rosters and equipment and choose practice times.
Practices begin in late August.
Games begin in mid-September.
Games are played at Waid Recreation Area and Sports Complex at Six-Mile Post and at the Franklin County Recreation Park in Sontag.
Register online at PlayFranklinCounty.com .
A late fee of $15 is charged on all registrations from Aug. 2-18.
For information, contact nikki.custer@franklincountyva.gov .
FERRUM—The Iron Wrestling Club has scheduled two camps on Ferrum College’s campus.
The first camp, which runs from July 20-23, is for advanced middle school (grades 6-8) and high school (grades 9-12) wrestlers.
The second camp, which runs from Aug. 2-5 is for advanced high school wrestlers (grades 9-12).
Each camp will be capped at 30 participants to ensure that each camper receives instruction from coaches and clinicians.
Many current college wrestlers will work these camps along with our clinicians to help participants learn the material, have tough training partners and enjoy their workout time.
Registration is open at https://inronwrestlingcamps.totalcamps.com/About%20Us .
Each camp is open to the first 30 participants to register.
Basketball camp is July 26-28
The Knights Basketball Camp is July 26-28 at Christian Heritage Academy.
The camp is to fifth through 12th grade boys and girls.
Knights boys middle school coach Tony Wright is conducting the camp.
Cost is $75.
Brick fundraising campaign continues
Franklin County Athletics is conducting its Brick Campaign to support its student-athletes.
Personalized bricks can be purchased by visiting www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/fceagles .
The bricks will be laid at the main entrances to C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium/Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.
Patrons can commemorate or memorialize former Franklin County student athletes and supporters with a purchase of a brick or bricks.
For information, call the FCHS Athletic Department, (540) 483-5332.
HOF nominations are being accepted
Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2022.
Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.
Nominations will be accepted through Wednesday, Aug. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 20 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019 and five from its third class in 2021.
Osprey 5K and 10K are Oct. 22
MONETA—Friends of Smith Mountain Lake SP is staging the annual Osprey 5K and 10K races Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 a.m.
Register online at runsignup.com .
For information: visit www.smispfriends.com/Osprery 10K5K .