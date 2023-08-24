BASSETT - For the second year in a row Franklin County is opening a football season at Ed Bassett Stadium.

The Eagles take on Bassett in the 45th meeting between the long-time rivals.

Franklin County leads the all-time series 23-20-1.

Because of the heat, kickoff has been pushed back to 8 p.m.

Bassett (8-4 last year) is a season removed from claiming a share of the Piedmont District championship and reaching the second round of the Class 3 playoffs.

Bassett is one of two Piedmont District clubs Franklin County battles this season; Henry County neighbor Magna Vista is the Eagles' opponent for their home opener Friday, Sept. 15.

Franklin County, which makes its debut in Class 5 this season, begins its ninth year under the coaching guidance of J.R. Edwards, who needs four victories to take over the program's top spot in all-time victories.

The Eagles scrimmaged Pulaski County and were shut out by Cave Spring, 24-0, in last week's Benefit Game, staged at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field.

The Eagles accumulated 203 yards of offense: 139 rushing and 64 passing.

Eight players accounted for Franklin County's rushing yardage with Zachory Swanson gaining a team-best 82 yards on 15 totes.

Quarterback Winston Davenport was 4 of 8 for 55 yards. Five players each with one reception, caught passes from Davenport and reserve Hunter Williams.

The Eagles recorded 35 tackles (25 solo, 10 assisted), two sacks, two forced fumbles and an interception.

Sam David led Franklin County with four tackles, two of which were solo stops, and a sack.

Franklin County committed three turnovers, two fumbles and an interception.