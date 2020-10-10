Fans will be in the grandstands for Martinsville's three championship events

MARTINSVILLE - When NASCAR’s three national touring series stage championship playoff races at Martinsville Speedway later this month, it will do so with fans in the grandstands.

Championship races in the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck, Xfinity and Cup series are slated for the .526-mile Henry County oval Friday, Oct. 30, Saturday, Oct. 31 and Sunday, Nov. 1.

Each race is the penultimate postseason one in each series.

A limited number of fans will be permited to attend each race, but track officials did not release a total.

The track said fans will attend “in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities.’’

“Martinsville Speedway is the home to some of the most competitive and dramatic racing in NASCAR, so we look forward to welcoming fans back to be a part of the experience,’’ Martinsville President Clay Campbell said in a prepared statement.

“The roar of the engines combined with the return of fans’ cheers will make the intense battle to set the field for the NASCAR championship that much better.’’