Fast start propels Eagles to second league win

How’s this for a fast start?
One play from scrimmage.
Two touchdowns.
That was the positive side of the ledger Friday night for Franklin County as the Eagles scored twice in the opening 31 seconds en route to a 41-23 Blue Ridge District victory over William Byrd.
Jahylen Lee returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a TD, and Eli Foutz hit Ian England on a 16-yard scoring pass on the first play after Byrd fumbled on its kickoff return and the Eagles recovered.
FCHS (2-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 3-3 overall) eventually built a 41-6 lead and cruised to its third win in four games.
The Eagles started the season with back-to-back losses to Class 3 clubs Bassett and Liberty Christian Academy (LCA).
FCHS will face pivotal tests in its next three games beginning with Tuesday's non-district contest against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem.
The week concludes with a visit to league foe William Fleming, which reached the state semifinals in Class 5 during the spring 2021 season.
Next week, the Eagles host two-time Class 3 state runner-up and league rival Lord Botetourt.
The Eagles have not lost to William Byrd since resuming the series when they entered the Blue Ridge District. William Byrd is the high school alma mater of Eagles sideline boss J.R. Edwards.
“We had a plan from the get-go to put points on the board and get our [second stringers] in, and that’s what we tried to do,” said Lee, who rushed for 91 yards on 10 carries with TD runs of 1 and 49 yards.
The disastrous start got worse for Byrd after the early 14-0 deficit.
Starting quarterback Israel Hairston left the game for good early in the first quarter after taking a blow to the helmet, and backup Lane Shoemaker departed in the second period after he sustained an injury.
Freshman Frank English finished up for Byrd (0-2 in the Blue Ridge District, 0-6 overall) throwing a TD pass to Cooper Minnix in the fourth quarter.
Lee kept his legs churning. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound junior answered Fuchs’ TD with his 49-yard TD run on the first play after a kickoff for a 28-7 lead with 9:03 left in the first half.
“He loves the game,” Edwards said of Lee. “He looks like that in practice. These days, we try to emphasize that. He’s got a smile on his face in practice. He just loves football.”
Foutz added 154 yards passing and three TD throws.
Foutz’s 19-yard TD to Nasir Holland gave the Eagles a 35-7 halftime lead as Holland broke through two Byrd defenders and sprinted to the end zone.
Holland and Foutz hooked up for 50 yards on FCHS's second play of the second half for a 41-7 lead.
FCHS's TDs from scrimmage took one, eight, one, one and two plays.
It gave the Terriers time to put two TDs on the board with English at the controls.
Franklin County 41, William Byrd 23
William Byrd 0 7 0 16 — 23
Franklin County 14 21 6 0 — 41
FC — Lee 80 kickoff return (Lempecksi kick)
FC — England 16 pass from Foutz (Lempeckski kick)
Second quarter
FC — Lee 1 run (Lempeckski kick)
WB — Fuchs 3 run (Lancaster kick)
FC — Lee 49 run (Lempeckski kick)
FC — N.Holland 19 pass from Foutz (Lempecksi kick)
Third quarter
FC — N.Holland 50 pass from Foutz (Lempecksi kick)
Fourth quarter
WB — Kiker 5 run (English run)
WB — Minnix 5 pass from English (English run)
TEAM STATISTICS
WB FC
First downs 10 10
Rushes-yards 40-151 25-122
Passing yards 29 154
Comp-Att-Int 4-18-1 8-16-0
Fumbles-lost 2-2 1-1
Penalties-yards 3-15 14-98
Punts-Avg. 3-23.0 2-31.5
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — William Byrd, Fuchs 8-120, English 11-45, Kiker 4-15, I.Hairston 1-11, Shoemaker 6-(minus 2), Team 1-(minus 8). Franklin County, Lee 10-91, Pierson 2-20, Rigney 10-12, Foutz 1-6, Grindstaff 1-1, Team 1-(minus 8).
PASSING — William Byrd, I.Hairston 0-1-0–0, Shoemaker 1-3-0–0, English 3-14-1–29. Franklin County, Foutz 8-13-0–154, Grindstaff 0-3-0–0.
RECEIVING — William Byrd, Dulak 1-21, Minnix 1-5, Anderson 1-3, Fuchs 1-0. Franklin County, N.Holland 5-96, England 2-54, Grindstaff 1-4.