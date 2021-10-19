Fast start propels Eagles to second league win

FCHS (2-0 in the Blue Ridge District, 3-3 overall) eventually built a 41-6 lead and cruised to its third win in four games.

The Eagles started the season with back-to-back losses to Class 3 clubs Bassett and Liberty Christian Academy (LCA).

FCHS will face pivotal tests in its next three games beginning with Tuesday's non-district contest against reigning Class 4 state champion Salem.

The week concludes with a visit to league foe William Fleming, which reached the state semifinals in Class 5 during the spring 2021 season.

Next week, the Eagles host two-time Class 3 state runner-up and league rival Lord Botetourt.

The Eagles have not lost to William Byrd since resuming the series when they entered the Blue Ridge District. William Byrd is the high school alma mater of Eagles sideline boss J.R. Edwards.