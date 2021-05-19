Father-son team win
at Willow Creek.The father-son duo of Jay and Landon Prillaman captured top honors Sunday in the championship flight of Willow Creek Country Club’s annual Member-Guest golf tournament.
Claiming second-place accolades in the two-day tournament was the twosome of Scott Hall and Matt Chandler, who are a past championship pairing in this event.
In the first flight, the team of David and Joseph Mason was victorious, while partners Chas Mitchell and Stuart Smith came in second.
In the second flight, the team of Gary and Grayson Stoneman was the winner, while Phillip Bruce and Charles Keffer placed second.
Winning the third flight was the team of Jessie Sigmon and Rick Ferguson, while the pairing of Mike Brooks and Kenny Bernard finished second.
Winning the fourth flight was the twosome of Doug Spencer and Danny Doughton, while the team of Joel Golding and Jim Wray took second.
Putting contest winners were Luke Hoffman and David Hudgins.
Longest Drive winner was Jeff Largen.
Closest to the Line Drive winner was Tony Hutchins.
Hank Norton Memorial
tournament is SaturdayTROUTVILLE—The annual Hank Norton Memorial golf tournament is Saturday, May 22 at the Botetourt Golf and Swim Club.
The one-day, 18-hole Captain’s Choice tournament is a fundraiser for Ferrum College’s football program.
Sports camps return
to Ferrum CollegeFERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.
Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.
Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football, girls lacrosse and basketball.
These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.
Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.
Women’s Wrestling Camps are scheduled June 11-13 and July 10-13. Camps are for middle and high-school age youth. Instruction is provided by Ferrum head women’s wrestling coach Breonnah Neal, national place winner Katerina Pendergrass and two-time national men’s qualifier Mario Vasquez, a place winner in 2019 when the college hosted the NCAA Division III championships at the Berglund Center in Roanoke. Cost is $250. For information, call Neal (336) 483-4997 or contact her by email: bneal@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is slated for Friday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Alumnus and former player Scott Pushell provides place kicking and punting instruction. Cost is $30 for rising high school freshmen through seniors. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30. Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180. For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is scheduled for July 19-22. Cost of $225 includes room and board. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.
Ferrum College Basketball Camp is set for July 19-22. Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Camp is for youth ages 7-16. Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Anthony White Jr. are the instructors. Cost is $148.50. Registration ends July 19. For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu or White by email: awhite@ferrum.edu.
JAKES Event returns
June 5SONTAG—The JAKES Event, sponsored by the Franklin County Longbeards Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF), returns Saturday, June 5 at the Franklin County Recreation Park. The one-day event for ages 17 and younger is free; it starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m. JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge Ethics and Sportsmanship. The event is held annually in the county. Last year’s event; however, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth can participate in archery, fishing, canoeing, shooting and many other outdoor activities. For information, call Tim Burton, (540) 484-3041, or April Stovall (540) 420-6347.
SML Chamber tournament is June 11
MONETA—The Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce is accepting teams and sponsors for its 25th annual Smith Mountain Lake Invitational golf tournament, which is set for Friday, June 11 at Copper Cove Golf Club.“We’re excited to be partnering with the new owners of Copper Cove to host this popular chamber event,’’ said Erin Stanley, member relations and events director for the chamber.
“Members really enjoy spending a fun day on the course with customers or prospects mixing business with pleasure. Many also use this afternoon as a team-building experience or as a way to reward employees.’’
Tournament format is 18-hole Captain’s Choice.
Lunch is set for 11 a.m. Tee time is 1 p.m. with a shot-gun start.
Following the round, prizes will be awarded to the top three finishing teams as well as individual prizes for longest drive for men and women and closest to the pin.
Also, “a wide array’’ of door prizes will be up for grabs, Stanley said.
The tournament’s signature sponsor is Gilbert Law, PC.
Other sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels with a variety of amenities.
“Sponsoring the tournament is an outstanding way to showcase your business and highlight products and services,’’ Stanley said. “Sponsorships start at $140 and some include entry fees for players.’’
Stanley said the field is limited so those interested in playing should register early.
For information or to sign-up, log on to visitsmithmountainlake.com/sml-invitational-golf-tournament or call stanley, (540) 721-1203 or contact her by email: estanley@visitsmithmountainlake.com.
Primland tops
Golf Digest list
MEADOWS OF DAN—Golf Digest has named The Highland Course at Primland as the state’s top public-access course in its recent listing of “America’s Greatest Course by State 2021-22.’’Designed by golf architect Donald Steel, The Highland Course follows three private golf courses in the best-in-state list and was rated No. 151 – out of approximately 15,000 total – in the national magazine’s “America’s 200 Greatest Courses.’’
To arrive at its ranking, Golf Digest panelists play and score courses on these eight criteria: shot options, challenge, layout variety, distinctiveness, aesthetics, conditioning, character and fun.
The Highland Course features top conditions, views and course layout and no surrounding development.
Steel, an Englishman, favors nature and golf traditions in his course designs.
Primland offers instruction, individual rounds, group events and stay-and-play packages among its playing options.
Other activities are offered: fly fishing, shooting sporting clays, riding ATVs, mountain biking, yoga, archery, horseback riding, tomahawk throwing and guided hikes.
Also, there is a full-service spa, an observatory for deep-space stargazing, food and beverage options and a variety of lodging options.
For information, visit Primland.com or call (866) 960-7746.
— FROM STAFF REPORTS