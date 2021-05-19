Father-son team win at Willow Creek

Ferrum Night Lights Football Prospect Camp is slated for Friday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Alumnus and former player Scott Pushell provides place kicking and punting instruction. Cost is $30 for rising high school freshmen through seniors. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.

Girls lacrosse camp is for ages 6 to 18 and is set for June 28-30. Cost for resident campers is $285, cost for day campers is $180. For information, call head coach Karen Harvey, (540) 588-3979 or contact her by email: khavery@ferrum.edu.

Ferrum College Football Team Camp 2021 is scheduled for July 19-22. Cost of $225 includes room and board. For information, call Panthers assistant coach Scott McConnell (276) 206-3025 or contact him by email: jmcconnell@ferrum.edu.

Ferrum College Basketball Camp is set for July 19-22. Daily sessions are held in William P. Swartz Gymnasium. Camp is for youth ages 7-16. Panthers coaches Tyler Sanborn and Anthony White Jr. are the instructors. Cost is $148.50. Registration ends July 19. For information, contact Sanborn by email: tsanborn@ferrum.edu or White by email: awhite@ferrum.edu.

JAKES Event returns