FCHS girls keep perfect regular season in their sights

FERRUM—Franklin County is two match victories shy of a perfect, 10-win regular season following Monday’s 8-1 victory over Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at Ferrum College’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
Lord Botetourt was the host team for the match, one in which a best of three sets format was played in singles and eight-game pro sets were employed in doubles.
The Eagles (8-0) swept singles play and won 2 of 3 doubles matches in besting the Cavaliers for the second time this season.
McKinleigh Williams, FCHS’s No. 1 player, won a three-set match over Leah Germain, taking the third set in a seven-point tiebreaker, 6-2, 6-7, 7-6 (7-4).
At position Nos. 2, 3 and 4, Jocelyn Routt (6-2, 6-2 over Jordan Coffey), Elizabeth Montgomery (6-2, 6-0 over Delaney Dennis) and Payton Jones (6-1, 6-2 over Olivia Turner) were straight set winners.
At position No. 5, Eve Plaster rallied from an opening-set loss for a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Anna Frittman.
At position No. 6, Madison Cox won in straight sets, taking the opening set in an extended tiebreaker, 7-6 (15-13), 6-4, over Rylee White.
In doubles, Rout and Jones edged Germain and Coffey at position No. 1, 9-7, and Williams and Montgomery blanked Turner and White at position No. 2, 8-0.
Dennis and Frittman claimed Lord Botetourt’s lone victory, 8-5, over Plaster and Cox at position No. 3.
“The games came down to who could get the last point for the win,’’ FCHS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said. “...I felt that we were evenly matched for the most part.
“We have had an amazing season this year.’’
FCHS returns to action Thursday against William Fleming. Match time is 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts. It’s Senior Day for the Eagles.
Friday, the Eagles travel to Vinton to play William Byrd in their regular-season finale at 4:30 p.m.
Eagles shut out Northside in tennisROANOKE—Franklin County’s girls tennis team won its fourth match by shutout and its seventh overall Friday, 9-0 over Blue Ridge District foe Northside.
The Eagles (7-0) swept six, eight-game pro sets in singles and three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.
Winning in singles were McKinleigh Williams (8-4) at position No. 1, Jocelyn Routt (8-1) at position No.2, Elizabeth Montgomery (8-3) at position No. 3, Payton Jones (8-2) at position No. 4, Eve Plaster (8-1) at position No. 5 and Madison Cox (8-0) at position No. 6.
Winning in doubles were the duets of Routt and Jones (8-3) at position No. 1, Williams and Montgomery (8-0) at position No. 2 and Plaster and Lilly Call (8-1) at position No. 3.
The victory is FCHS’s second this season over Northside, both by shutout.
Also, FCHS has blanked William Fleming and William Byrd.
To date, the Eagles have lost eight games: four to Staunton River and four to Lord Botetourt.
FCHS boys drop first matchSONTAG—Franklin County’s boys tennis team suffered its first loss of the 2021 season Monday, 5-4 to Blue Ridge District rival Lord Botetourt at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.
Last week, the Eagles (6-1) defeated Blue Ridge District foe Northside, 6-3.
FCHS has three matches remaining before Class 6 Region A tournament play commences: Thursday on the road against William Fleming, Friday at home against Halifax County and next Tuesday on the road against Halifax County.