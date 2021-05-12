FCHS girls keep perfect regular season in their sights

Dennis and Frittman claimed Lord Botetourt’s lone victory, 8-5, over Plaster and Cox at position No. 3.

“The games came down to who could get the last point for the win,’’ FCHS head coach Stephanie Lovelace said. “...I felt that we were evenly matched for the most part.

“We have had an amazing season this year.’’

FCHS returns to action Thursday against William Fleming. Match time is 4:30 p.m. at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts. It’s Senior Day for the Eagles.

Friday, the Eagles travel to Vinton to play William Byrd in their regular-season finale at 4:30 p.m.

Eagles shut out Northside in tennisROANOKE—Franklin County’s girls tennis team won its fourth match by shutout and its seventh overall Friday, 9-0 over Blue Ridge District foe Northside.

The Eagles (7-0) swept six, eight-game pro sets in singles and three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.

Winning in singles were McKinleigh Williams (8-4) at position No. 1, Jocelyn Routt (8-1) at position No.2, Elizabeth Montgomery (8-3) at position No. 3, Payton Jones (8-2) at position No. 4, Eve Plaster (8-1) at position No. 5 and Madison Cox (8-0) at position No. 6.