FCHS girls tennis improves to 5-0
Franklin County’s Payton Jones returns a shot for her team in a doubles match at position No. 1 against William Byrd that was contested Friday at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts. The Eagles bested the Terriers, 8-1, to improve to 5-0 this season.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

SONTAG — Franklin County’s girls tennis team won 5 of 6 singles matches and swept doubles play Friday for an 8-1 victory over Blue Ridge District foe William Byrd at the Franklin County Recreation Park courts.

All matches were eight-game pro sets.

Winning in singles for the Eagles (5-0) were McKinleigh Williams (8-1) at position No. 1, Jocelyn Routt (8-0) at No. 2, Payton Jones (8-0) at No. 3, Elizabeth Montgomery (8-0) at No. 4 and Madison Cox (8-1) at No. 5.

Winning in doubles were the teams of Routt and Jones (8-5) at No. 1, Williams and Montgomery (8-0) at No. 2 and Cox and Lilly Call (8-5) at No. 3.

Fallon Franklin claimed William Byrd’s lone victory at No. 6 singles by an 8-0 count.

FCHS was scheduled to host Staunton River Tuesday and visit Northside Friday.

