FCHS seeks Hall of Fame nominations

Franklin County High School is accepting nominations for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021.

Nomination forms are available on the high school athletics website, the high school athletics office and at the Franklin County School Division’s Central Office.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the school did not enshrine a Class of 2020.The Hall of Fame has 15 members: eight from the inaugural class in 2018 and seven from the second class in 2019.

Sports camps return to Ferrum

FERRUM—After a year’s absence, sports camps are returning to Ferrum College’s campus this summer.

Camps, sports and others extra-curricular in nature, were not held on the campus last summer because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Among the sports camps scheduled are in women’s wrestling, football and basketball.

These camps are open to youth of a variety of ages and skill levels.

Participants are grouped by age, grade and ability in an effort to develop individual technical skills and learn the importance of teamwork through instruction, small-group skills and strategy and team play.