FCS's final 2020 race weekend is canceled

CALLAWAY—Because of recent changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, Franklin County Speedway’s 2020 season-ending race weekend, the Southern Turkey Derby, has been canceled, track officials said last week.

Action at the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring had been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Track promoter Langley Austin said on the track’s social media platforms that the new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health “would be easy to follow,’’ the requirement that only 250 spectators would be permitted through the gates caused the speedway to take a second look at hosting and staging the scheduled races and auxiliary events.

“The limit of 250 people total would keep us from holding the event,’’ Austin said.

Unlike FCS, many area tracks did not stage races this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Motor Mile Speedway in Pulaski County was closed as was Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and South Boston Speedway was open only for testing.