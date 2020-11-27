FCS's final 2020 race weekend is canceled

CALLAWAY—Because of recent changes to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, Franklin County Speedway’s 2020 season-ending race weekend, the Southern Turkey Derby, has been canceled, track officials said last week.
Action at the 3/8-mile Callaway bullring had been scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Track promoter Langley Austin said on the track’s social media platforms that the new guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health “would be easy to follow,’’ the requirement that only 250 spectators would be permitted through the gates caused the speedway to take a second look at hosting and staging the scheduled races and auxiliary events.
“The limit of 250 people total would keep us from holding the event,’’ Austin said.
Unlike FCS, many area tracks did not stage races this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Motor Mile Speedway in Pulaski County was closed as was Bowman-Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, N.C., and South Boston Speedway was open only for testing.
The cars and teams that normally compete at Bowman-Gray raced as FCS on a number of occasions, and FCS was able to stage a CARS Tour event after a track (Orange County Speedway in North Carolina) canceled a scheduled series race there because of COVID-19 restrictions implemented by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Series champion Jared Fryar won the CARS Tour Late Model race by edging Mike Looney in a door-to-door finish at the checkered flag. Bubba Pollard claimed victory in the Super Late Model feature.
FCS did not start its campaign until June, but the track was able to stage 14 points races that were used in determining its series champion for the season.
Claiming championships were Kyle Dudley (Late Model) Jonathan Simacek (Mini Stock), Jimmy Mullins (Chargers), Cary Thomason (Compacts) and Darrell Chrisley (Stock 4).
Only 28 points separated second, third and fourth in the Late Model division.
Dudley, who hails from Roanoke, is a multi-time Late Model champion at FCS.
Only 54 points separated second, third, fourth and fifth in the Mini Stock class.
Only 51 points separated first, second and third in the Chargers division.
Only 45 points separated first, second third and fourth in the Compacts class.
Only 30 points separated first, second and third in the Stock 4 division.
LATE MODEL
1. Kyle Dudley—227
2. Ricky Gillespie—158
3. Mike Looney—138
4. Dennis Holdren—130
5. Bryan Reedy—85
MINI STOCK
1. Jonathan Simacek—338
2. Josh Phillips—279
3. Brittany Cockram—244
4. David Duncan—239
5. Tanner Young—225
CHARGERS
1. Jimmy Mullins—289
2. Drew Bond—274
3. Todd Philpott Jr.—238
4. Brian Sutphin—147
5. Ricky Gillespie—79
COMPACTS
1. Cary Thomason—213
2. Casey Cupp—194
3. John Davis—169
4. Joey Clay—168
5. John Songer—128
STOCK 4
1. Darrell Chrisley—332
2. Donald Clay—319
3. Gennaro Palumbo—302
4. Ken Daniel—189
5. John Coe—157
