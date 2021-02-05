February fishing report

Best areas will be in the mid- to lower sections of the lake. Cloudy days with light wind are good times to try.

Look for isolated rock piles near deep water and areas with rocks and ledges close to deep water.

Smallmouth bass feed heavily on crawfish this time of year. They will also suspend around schools of baitfish.

Striped bass: As the water warms, fishing will continue to improve this month.

Stripers will be caught in the mid- to upper sections of both rivers and in the large creeks.

Best lures will be swim baits, buck tails, spoons, Alabama rigs and Zoom flukes fished on 1/4- to 3/4-ounce lead heads.

The best times to fish are cloudy days, early mornings and late afternoons. Night fishing will be fair. The best depths will be from the surface to 40 feet. Live bait fished on down lines and planer boards will work well.

Stripers can be caught trolling this month. The stripers will constantly be on the move. Look for large schools of stripers with electronics. Some schools will surface this month.

The seagulls will help locate feeding stripers.