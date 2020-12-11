 Skip to main content
February in Florida cancels 'California Dreaming'
NASCAR

Chase Elliott is the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion.

 PHOTO BY LEE LUTHER Jr./ ASSOCIATED PRESS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Due to challenges resulting from the ongoing pandemic and the need for significant advance planning, NASCAR has adjusted two race weekends immediately following the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14.

All three national series will remain in Daytona to run a tripleheader on the track’s road course Feb. 19-21 before the Cup Series and Xfinity Series travel to Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway Feb. 27-28.

The Cup Series and Xfinity Series races on the Daytona road course are replacing the events originally scheduled to take place at Auto Club (Calif.) Speedway Feb. 27-28.

The Camping World Truck Series race is realigned from the event originally scheduled to take place at Homestead-Miami Speedway Friday, Feb. 19.

Following the events at Homestead-Miami Speedway, the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series all travel to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway as originally scheduled, March 5-7.

Submitted by NASCARMedia.com

