Ferguson, Hoovler earn ODAC honors

FOREST - Washington and Lee University and Guilford (N.C.) College collected a league-high four all-conference honors each with Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion Hampden-Sydney College securing three selections to headline the 2022 All-ODAC Men's Golf Awards.

University of Lynchburg first-year Eddie Coffren V doubled as the ODAC Golfer of the Year and ODAC Rookie of the Year.

Hampden-Sydney mentor Chad Eisele earned Jack Jensen Coach of the Year honors.

Washington and Lee junior Pierce Robinson earn the ODAC/Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance Scholar-Athlete of the Year award.

Hampden-Sydney senior John Hatcher Ferguson, a former Franklin County prep standout, is the Ted Keller Sportsman of the Year.

In the sections below, we breakdown the honors from the 2021-22 ODAC men's golf campaign.

ALL-ODAC FIRST TEAM

JOHN HATCHER FERGUSON | Hampden-Sydney College - Senior

Rounds Played: 22 | Stroke Average: 74.0

Low Round: 70 at Camp Lejeune and ODAC Champs (x2)



HUNTER MARTIN | Hampden-Sydney College - Senior

Rounds Played: 22 | Stroke Average: 74.0

Low Round: 69 at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational and ODAC Championships (x2)



EDDIE COFFREN V | University of Lynchburg - Freshman

Rounds Played: 22 | Stroke Average: 72.5

Low Round: 67 at Kinder-Williams Invitational



ANDREW WATSON | University of Lynchburg - Sophomore

Rounds Played: 22 | Stroke Average: 74.2

Low Round: 65 at Camp Lejeune



CANNON CRANE | Washington and Lee University - Sophomore

Rounds Played: 26 | Stroke Average: 74.2

Low Round: 68 at Discover Dekalb Emory Invite and ODAC Championships



PIERCE ROBINSON | Washington and Lee University - Junior

Rounds Played: 23 | Stroke Average: 73.3

Low Round: 69 at ODAC Championships

ALL-ODAC SECOND TEAM

JAMES ALDEN | Guilford College - Sophomore

Rounds Played: 22 | Stroke Average: 76.0

Low Round: 68 at Camp Lejeune



LANDON BARNES | Guilford College - Sophomore

Rounds Played: 24 | Stroke Average: 76.3

Low Round: 70 at Camp Lejeune



MICHAEL VICK | Guilford College - Freshman

Rounds Played: 25 | Stroke Average: 74.8

Low Round: 68 at ODAC Championships



AUSTIN BROOKS | Randolph-Macon College - Junior

Rounds Played: 21 | Stroke Average: 76.0

Low Round: 68 at Kinder-Williams Invitational



WILL BRAXTON | Washington and Lee University - Freshman

Rounds Played: 15 | Stroke Average: 75.0

Low Round: 71 at Wabash Invitational

ALL-ODAC THIRD TEAM

JACKSON HOOVLER | Ferrum College - Freshman

Rounds Played: 21 | Stroke Average: 77.6

Low Round: 68 at ODAC Championships



SAM DAVIDSON | Guilford College - Sophomore

Rounds Played: 21 | Stroke Average: 76.7

Low Round: 70 at Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational



TREVOR ELLIOTT | Hampden-Sydney College - Junior

Rounds Played: 24 | Stroke Average: 76.4

Low Round: 64 at Camp Lejeune



PALMER CUNY | Roanoke College - Senior

Rounds Played: 19 | Stroke Average: 77.2

Low Round: 69 at Kinder-Williams Invitational



TJ WHELAN | Roanoke College - Freshman

Rounds Played: 22 | Stroke Average: 76.7

Low Round: 69 at ODAC Championships



AUSTIN SHARRETT | Washington and Lee University - Freshman

Rounds Played: 15 | Stroke Average: 75.7

Low Round: 70 at ODAC Championships

ODAC GOLFER and ROOKIE OF THE YEAR:

Lynchburg first-year Eddie Coffren V had a stellar first season in the Hill City. After tying for fourth at the ODAC Championships,

Coffren owns the league's best raw scoring average at 72.5 per round. He entered the weekend as the 16th-ranked golfer in NCAA Division III by Golfstat, the highest ranking of any ODAC player.

In nine events this season covering 22 rounds of play, Coffren has five top-10 showings with a pair of top-five finishes at the Kinder-Williams Memorial (T-2nd) and ODAC Championships.

JACK JENSEN COACH OF THE YEAR:

Hampden-Sydney head coach Chad Eisele earned the vote of his peers as the Jack Jensen Coach of the Year for a third time, combining this honor with plaudits earned in 2019 and 2020.

Eisele, who doubles as the Tigers Director of Athletics, led the nationally 18th-ranked H-SC to its first ODAC title since 1996, the third overall in program history.

The Tigers finished in the top-five in five events including its victory at the ODAC Championships.

They also finished second at Camp Lejeune, third at Wynlakes and the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational, and fifth a the Tartan Invitational.

Jack Jensen is the former men's golf coach at Guilford.

ODAC/VIRGINIA FARM BUREAU INSURANCE SCHOLAR-ATHLETE OF THE YEAR:

On the course, Washington and Lee's Pierce Robinson is the second-highest ranked golfer in the ODAC by Golfstat at No. 20 in the country.

He is second in the ODAC with a 73.3 per round average powered by three top-10 finishes including a season-best runner-up showing at the Dekalb Discover Emory Invite in lead-up to the ODAC Championships.

This past weekend, he placed sixth at 2-under par. In the classroom, Robinson boasts a 3.662 grade point average as a politics major with a focus in government.

He is a two-time ODAC All-Academic Team member and a W&L Scholar.

TED KELLLER SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR:

Hampden-Sydney senior John Hatcher Ferguson has "never met a stranger," explained his head coach, Chad Eisele.

The mult-timei All-ODAC honoree not only plays well on the course -- he tied for fifth in 2021 and tied for eighth at this year's ODAC Championships -- but he is a welcome playing partner recognized by the ODAC coaches for his character.

Ted Keller is the former Director of Athletics at Randolph-Macon College.