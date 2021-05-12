Ferguson is chosen to All-ODAC team

FOREST - Hampden-Sydney College’s John Hatcher Ferguson, a former standout prep player at Franklin County who captured the Class 6 state individual championship as a junior, has earned second-team Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) golf laurels for the spring 2021 season.
Ferguson was limited to five rounds this season because of a knee injury, but his scoring average was 74.4
Ferguson’s best round came in the ODAC’s post-season tournament when he carded a 71 and earned a top-five finish for the Tigers, who claimed runner-up accolades in the event.
Among the top individual award winners is Guilford (N.C.) College head coach Adam Crawford, formerly Ferrum College’s head coach during its tenure in the USA South Athletic Conference.
Crawford has been selected Coach of the Year. The award is named in honor of legendary Guilford golf and men’s basketball coach Jack Jensen.
The Quakers captured their ODAC-best 18th conference championship earlier this spring in Crawford’s third year at the helm.
The championship is Guilford’s first since the Quakers won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018.
The Quakers have earned a berth in the NCAA Division III championships ranked second nationally, trailing only perennial power and multi-time national champion Methodist (N.C.) University.
Each of the top five teams entering the tournament is from the South Region.
James Mishoe, Guilford’s top player, has garnered Golfer of the Year honors for the third straight year.
Mishoe has a conference-best 70.6 scoring average and is the top-ranked player in Division III by Golfstat.
Mishoe has finished in the top 11 in the six events in which he has competed this season. He won the Savannah (Ga.) Invitational (13-under-par 203 total), finished second in the Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational (8-under-par 208 total) and tied for second in Wynlakes Intercollegiate (3-under-par 141).
Mishoe finished in second, one stroke in arrears to champion Hunter Martin of Hampden-Sydney in the ODAC championships, 211-212. Mishoe shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round of the tournament to make a run at the title.
Mishoe and Martin were the only golfers to finish the tournament with under-par scores.
Other major award winners are Meade Slonaker of Hampden-Sydney (Rookie of the Year), Allen Smith of Hampden-Sydney (Scholar-Athlete) and Ronnie Uszenski of Bridgewater College (Sportsman of the Year).
Joining Mishoe and Martin on the first team are Louis Lambert, Jack Lee and Addison Manning of Guilford and Pierce Robinson of Washington and Lee University.