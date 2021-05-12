Ferguson is chosen to All-ODAC team

Each of the top five teams entering the tournament is from the South Region.

James Mishoe, Guilford’s top player, has garnered Golfer of the Year honors for the third straight year.

Mishoe has a conference-best 70.6 scoring average and is the top-ranked player in Division III by Golfstat.

Mishoe has finished in the top 11 in the six events in which he has competed this season. He won the Savannah (Ga.) Invitational (13-under-par 203 total), finished second in the Jekyll Island (Ga.) Invitational (8-under-par 208 total) and tied for second in Wynlakes Intercollegiate (3-under-par 141).

Mishoe finished in second, one stroke in arrears to champion Hunter Martin of Hampden-Sydney in the ODAC championships, 211-212. Mishoe shot a 6-under-par 66 in the final round of the tournament to make a run at the title.

Mishoe and Martin were the only golfers to finish the tournament with under-par scores.

Other major award winners are Meade Slonaker of Hampden-Sydney (Rookie of the Year), Allen Smith of Hampden-Sydney (Scholar-Athlete) and Ronnie Uszenski of Bridgewater College (Sportsman of the Year).