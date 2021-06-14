Ferguson joins list of back-to-back HOF men's champs

ROANOKE - John Hatcher Ferguson posted his third straight score in the 60s Sunday and won the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men's championship for the second year in a row at Ole Monterey Golf Club.
A wire-to-wire winner, Ferguson carded rounds of 68-67-69 for a 54-hole 204 and a seven-stroke advantage at tournament's end over second-place finishers Ashton Harper (68-71-72, 211) and Jack Wilkes (72-68-71, 211).
Ferguson, who matched his winning total from a year ago, took sole possession of the lead following his second-round 67 Saturday at Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem.
Ferguson led by four shots entering Sunday's final round, but after 10 holes, his advantage had been cut to two shots by Wilkes.
Ferguson, a rising senior at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College and who won the Class 6 state individual prep championship as a junior at Franklin County, responded with consecutive birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 13 to push the spread back to five strokes.
Ferguson joins a list of back-to-back champions of this tournament, which dates to 1991, that includes Bobby Penn (1992-93), Jake Allison (1995-96), Scott Wise (2002-03) and Matt Chandler, who repeated twice winning four consecutive crowns from 2015-2018.
Chandler, who claimed his first HOF title in 2013, is a former FCHS prep star who won the Group AAA state individual championship as a senior in 1999.
Chandler holds the tournament's 54-hole scoring record (202), set in 2015; Ferguson has challenged the standard each of the past two years.
Thus, six of the last seven tournament champions have Franklin County roots.
Tournament play began Friday at Hunting Hills Country Club in Roanoke.
At the end of 18 holes, Ferguson, representing Copper Cove Golf Club, shared the lead with Harper, playing for Roanoke Country Club, and Darrell Craft, owner of The Waterfront Country Club, all with 68s.
Harper is a prep standout at Class 3 Lord Botetourt who finished second in the multi-classification Blue Ridge District this past season.
Ferguson underwent ACL surgery in February after sustaining a non-golf related knee injury, but returned late in the season for Hampden-Sydney and earned a top-five finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference's (ODAC) postseason championship tournament.
Other golfers with local ties who competed were Brett Pennington (76-73-82, 231, four-way tie for 19th) who plays for Ferrum College; Carson Moore (76-79-79, 234, six-way tie for 24th), a rising freshman at FCHS; and Panthers head golf coach Erick Cox (83-76-75, 234, six-way tie for 24th).
Also, former Ferrum golfer Brian Bowles (77-81-93, 241) finished in a five-way tie for 39th, Chris Davis (80-80-83, 243) was 44th and Darren Doyle (88-86-83, 257) was 54th.
Pennington and Moore played for Roanoke Country Club - as did Harper, Wilkes and eighth-place finisher Nate Faulkner - which won the men's team title by 19 strokes over Blacksburg Country Club, 1,322-1,341.
Cox played for Great Oaks Country Club in Floyd.
Bowles played for Ole Monterey, while Davis and Doyle played for Copper Cove.
Fifty-six golfers played all 54 holes, while 17 others played at least one round.