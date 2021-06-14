Ferguson joins list of back-to-back HOF men's champs

ROANOKE - John Hatcher Ferguson posted his third straight score in the 60s Sunday and won the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame men's championship for the second year in a row at Ole Monterey Golf Club.

A wire-to-wire winner, Ferguson carded rounds of 68-67-69 for a 54-hole 204 and a seven-stroke advantage at tournament's end over second-place finishers Ashton Harper (68-71-72, 211) and Jack Wilkes (72-68-71, 211).

Ferguson, who matched his winning total from a year ago, took sole possession of the lead following his second-round 67 Saturday at Hanging Rock Golf Club in Salem.

Ferguson led by four shots entering Sunday's final round, but after 10 holes, his advantage had been cut to two shots by Wilkes.

Ferguson, a rising senior at NCAA Division III Hampden-Sydney College and who won the Class 6 state individual prep championship as a junior at Franklin County, responded with consecutive birdies on Nos. 11, 12 and 13 to push the spread back to five strokes.

Ferguson joins a list of back-to-back champions of this tournament, which dates to 1991, that includes Bobby Penn (1992-93), Jake Allison (1995-96), Scott Wise (2002-03) and Matt Chandler, who repeated twice winning four consecutive crowns from 2015-2018.