Ferguson takes over the reins of Eagles wrestling program

Smith resigned from the post to start the new wrestling program at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.

Ferguson is the Eagles’ fourth head coach since Emanuel Brown stepped down in 2014.

Ferguson follows Scott Fike, now the head coach at Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River, Ricky Young and Smith.

The Menefees have 15 years of coaching experience. They have helped guide the prep careers of multiple state place winners and both have received Assistant Coach of the Year accolades from the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association (RVWA).

Ferguson and Stacy and Steven Menefee all have college wrestling experience and they’ve qualified for state competition in freestyle and Greco-Roman.

To date, Franklin County has a 24-man roster with eight seniors, 10 juniors and six sophomores.

Last year was the Eagles’ first in the Blue Ridge District. The program started a run of consecutive team championship in 1988 starting in the Roanoke Valley District and including the Western Valley and Piedmont districts.

The streak ended in 2019 with a three-point loss to Bassett in the Piedmont District tournament.