Ferguson takes over the reins of Eagles wrestling program

Franklin County has hired David Ferguson as its new wrestling coach and he’s bringing back two of his Eagles teammates as his assistant coaches.
Ferguson was the Roanoke Valley District runner-up at 119 pounds as a senior in 1999—that year, the Eagles won their 12th straight league championship in wrestling.
Ferguson qualified for the Group AAA state tournament that year as the Eagles finished second in the Northwest Regionals to North Stafford.
Ferguson will be joined on the Eagles bench by twins Stacy and Steven Menefee, both of whom are former assistant coaches at Patrick Henry-Roanoke.
Stacy Menefee was a four-time state qualifier and a two-time state place winner, while Steven Menefee is a two-time state qualifier.
All three are part of the legacy of former Hall of Fame prep coach Kris Kahila, the architect of Franklin County’s most decorated sports program.
Kahila won 329 matches during a distinguished 28-year coaching career at Franklin County before moving to North Carolina to serve as an assistant and later head coach of West Stokes’ Class 2A program.
Franklin County added wrestling to its interscholastic roster in 1967. Kahila was named head coach in 1975.
Ferguson replaces Justin Smith as head coach.
Smith resigned from the post to start the new wrestling program at Patrick Henry Community College in Martinsville.
Ferguson is the Eagles’ fourth head coach since Emanuel Brown stepped down in 2014.
Ferguson follows Scott Fike, now the head coach at Blue Ridge District rival Staunton River, Ricky Young and Smith.
The Menefees have 15 years of coaching experience. They have helped guide the prep careers of multiple state place winners and both have received Assistant Coach of the Year accolades from the Roanoke Valley Wrestling Association (RVWA).
Ferguson and Stacy and Steven Menefee all have college wrestling experience and they’ve qualified for state competition in freestyle and Greco-Roman.
To date, Franklin County has a 24-man roster with eight seniors, 10 juniors and six sophomores.
Last year was the Eagles’ first in the Blue Ridge District. The program started a run of consecutive team championship in 1988 starting in the Roanoke Valley District and including the Western Valley and Piedmont districts.
The streak ended in 2019 with a three-point loss to Bassett in the Piedmont District tournament.
Franklin County won seven Northwest Region titles under Kahila and 16 Big Orange championships under Kahila and Brown.
Also, the Eagles captured one Northwest Region dual team crown; posted consecutive runner-up finishes in the Group AAA state dual team tournament and five top-five showings in the Group AAA state tournament during Kahila’s tenure.
In last year’s Blue Ridge District tournament, the Eagles placed fourth, qualified four wrestlers for championship bouts and Shane Shepherd (113 pounds) and Logan Arnold (126 pounds) claimed individual league titles.
Also, Arnold won the Big Orange individual crown at 126 pounds.
Shepherd and Arnold return for the Eagles.
Franklin County is scheduled to return to the mats in January for an abbreviated season that includes competitions at Northside (Jan. 6), Lord Botetourt (Jan. 13) and William Byrd (Jan. 27). The Eagles are hosting a multiple-team event on Jan. 20.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!