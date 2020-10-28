Ferguson's field goal produces Ferrum win

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Hunter Ferguson’s field goal with six seconds showing completed a 25-point fourth quarter for Ferrum College Saturday as the Panthers rallied for a 32-31 USA South Athletic Conference football victory over Methodist (N.C.) University.
The Panthers (2-3 in the USA South, 2-6 overall), who stopped a three-game losing streak with the victory, trailed 28-7 at the start of the fourth quarter.
But Ferrum scored 22 unanswered points over the first 7 1/2 minutes of the final stanza to move in front by one point, 29-28, with 7:19 remaining.
The Monarchs (1-4 in the USA South, 3-5 overall) erased that deficit when Brandon Torres booted a 33-yard field goal that completed a 12-play, 54-yard drive that took 3:40 to finish.
Ferrum got the ball back with 3:27 showing and quarterback Troy Helton engineered an 11-play, 55-yard drive that produced Ferguson’s game-winning kick from 22 yards.
Courtesy of a 30-yard kickoff return by Zack Tickle, the Panthers were able to begin their final drive from their 40 yard line.
On first and goal from the Methodist 5 with nine seconds left, Ferguson took the field for the kick – the first game-winning try of his career.
Methodist did get one final play, but a completed pass was fumbled and Ferrum recovered at midfield to secure the triumph.
Ferrum was a week removed from a conference loss to LaGrange in which the Panthers were denied a possible game-winning touchdown at the end; they were stopped on LaGrange’s 2 on the last play of the contest.
Helton accounted for 334 of Ferrum’s 419 yards of offense – he rushed for 171 yards on 32 carries and was 10 of 20 passing for 163 yards.
Helton rushed for one TD and passed for another. He threw one interception.
Helton has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in each of his last seven games. Also, he became Ferrum’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2005 when former standout running back Terrel Mulford did so.
With two games remaining in the season, Helton has rushed for 1,111 yards and thrown for 857 yards.
Ferrum started its rally when Helton completed a 66-yard TD toss to Michael Hunter.
Later in the period, Raushod Floyd dashed three yards for a TD and Helton found the end zone on a 35-yard sprint.
Trailing by one, 28-27, Ferrum punter Tyler Morgan, the holder on point-after-touchdown (PAT) and field-goal tries by Ferguson, ran for the go-ahead 2-point conversion.
Morgan bobbled the snap from center, but he was able to recover it and win a footrace to the end zone.
Methodist led 14-0 after the first quarter. Ferrum cut the deficit in half when Floyd scored the Panthers’ initial TD on a 12-yard pass from Anthony Merritt in the second stanza.
The Monarchs responded with two, third-quarter TDs to push the spread to 28-7.
Methodist quarterback Dylan DeGroot completed 20 of 30 passes for 241 yards and one TD.
Emontie Dears rushed for two Methodist TDs and E’ Mond Brown ran for one, while Damarco Smith caught a scoring toss from DeGroot.
Ferrum receiver Chris Guy caught seven passes for 74 yards.
KwaJay Witcher paced Ferrum’s defense with eight tackles, seven of which were solo stops.
Tyrus Brown and Chayce Hamilton also registered eight tackles for the Panthers, while Kyle Colborn and Jamal Brown each recorded eight tackles for the Monarchs.
Hamilton forced and recovered a fumble.
