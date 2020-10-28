Ferguson's field goal produces Ferrum win

Ferrum was a week removed from a conference loss to LaGrange in which the Panthers were denied a possible game-winning touchdown at the end; they were stopped on LaGrange’s 2 on the last play of the contest.

Helton accounted for 334 of Ferrum’s 419 yards of offense – he rushed for 171 yards on 32 carries and was 10 of 20 passing for 163 yards.

Helton rushed for one TD and passed for another. He threw one interception.

Helton has surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in each of his last seven games. Also, he became Ferrum’s first 1,000-yard rusher since 2005 when former standout running back Terrel Mulford did so.

With two games remaining in the season, Helton has rushed for 1,111 yards and thrown for 857 yards.

Ferrum started its rally when Helton completed a 66-yard TD toss to Michael Hunter.

Later in the period, Raushod Floyd dashed three yards for a TD and Helton found the end zone on a 35-yard sprint.

Trailing by one, 28-27, Ferrum punter Tyler Morgan, the holder on point-after-touchdown (PAT) and field-goal tries by Ferguson, ran for the go-ahead 2-point conversion.