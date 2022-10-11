Ferrum adds 5 to HOF membership in November

FERRUM—Frank C. Haywood, Jr., Don Testerman, Andra Thomas, Jim Kitts and Matthew Jordan comprise the Class of 2022 and are set for induction into the Ferrum College Alumni-Sports Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame was christened in 1994.

This year’s class is the 29th to be inducted.

The induction of the Class of 2022 takes place Saturday, Nov. 12 with a ceremony on campus, and the quintet will be honored a second time at halftime of the Ferrum-Averett University Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football game.

The Hall of Fame with plaques of all the inductees is on display in the Hank Norton Center.

Below is a biography of each 2022 inductee:

Frank C. Haywood, Jr. ‘72, of Hayes, Va., played football for coach Hank Norton in 1971 and 1972.

Haywood was team captain during the 1972 season and started every game both seasons.

He earned All-Conference in 1972, before signing a scholarship to play at North Carolina State University in 1973.

Haywood helped the Wolfpack win the 1973 Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) championship and defeat Kansas 31-18 in the Liberty Bowl.

He started every game for N.C. State in 1974 and played in the Astro Blue Bonnet Bowl, a 31-31 tie with University of Houston.

Haywood graduated from N.C. State in 1975 and was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals, but opted to play in the Canadian Football League (CFL), signing a contract with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

After retiring from professional football, he taught at Gloucester High School before establishing his own masonry/construction business he has owned for the past 35 years.

Haywood was inducted into the Gloucester High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.

Matthew Jordan ‘95 of Lynchburg, Va., played golf for coach Ray Corron from 1992-95.

He earned Dixie Academic All-Conference in 1992, All-District in 1993 and 1994, and was Ferrum’s first NCAA Division III men’s golf tournament qualifier in 1993.

Jordan was team MVP in 1993, 1994 and 1995, made the Dixie All-Conference team in 1994 and 1995, and was the 1994 Dixie Conference Tournament medalist, Ferrum’s first and only conference tournament champion.

He was team captain his senior year in 1995, and participated in the 1995 NCAA Division III East-West match.

Jordan led Ferrum to a berth in the 1995 NCAA Division III Tournament, its first team postseason appearance, where the Panthers finished 13th in the nation and received the NCAA Division III Most Improved Team Award. Jordan was selected to the 50th anniversary USA South All-Conference golf team, and during his career, helped the Panthers win eight tournament team titles.

He is the co-owner of two businesses (Hawkins-Graves, Inc. and Scaffolding Solutions LLC), and a current member of Associated General Contractors.

Jordan holds a seat on the executive committee of the Altavista High School Hall of Fame, has coached several YMCA basketball teams, and has served on his church’s buildings and grounds committee and church activity committee.

Jim Kitts ‘94 of Carolina Beach, N.C., played football for coach Hank Norton from 1990-93.

Kitts was named to the 1993 Virginia Sports Information Directors All-State team, as well as the 1993 Roanoke Times Small College All-State team. Kitts began his professional football career with the Arena Football League’s Albany Firebirds in 1995, where he was voted by teammates as the 1995 Ironman of the Year.

Kitts would go on to earn multiple game Most Valuable Player awards and the 1996 Ironman of the Year award.

He went on to play for NFL’s Washington Redskins in 1996, Green Bay Packers in 1997 and Miami Dolphins in 1998.

Kitts also played for the XFL’s Memphis Maniax in 2001.

Since retiring from pro football, Kitts was been active as a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes board of directors, is the founder/organizer of Carolina Beach Surf Church, and has been involved with Martha’s Kitchen Food Bank, Leon Brogden Football Camp, Coastal Panthers Pop Warner Football, Carolina Beach Recreation Basketball, Myrtle Grove Optimist Baseball First Baptist Church of Carolina Beach, and with the Deacon Global Orphan Project, where he accompanied two mission trips to Haiti.

Also, Kitts serves on the Carolina Beach Town Marketing Advisory Committee, and is president/owner of Carolina Beach Realty.

Don Testerman ‘73 of Danville, Va, played football for coach Hank Norton in 1973.

Testerman died in 2018.

Testerman was an NJCAA All-American for the Panthers in 1973, as well as an honor roll student.

He earned a scholarship to play football at Clemson (S.C) University after leaving Ferrum, and also played at Virginia Tech and Lenoir-Rhyne. Testerman graduated from Clemson with honors, and served a year in the United States Navy.

He was drafted in 1976 by the Miami Dolphins, and also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins. Testerman made his NFL starting debut against the Dallas Cowboys in October 1976, and played in 49 career games with 26 starts.

He was the Seahawks’ second-leading rusher in 1977.

After retiring from pro football, he was involved with YMCA and Big Brothers & Big Sisters of America, various school districts as a volunteer coach and non-profit capacities, and helped coordinate several NFL Charity golf tournaments.

Andra Thomas ‘90 of State College, Pa., was a three-sport student-athlete for Ferrum from 1987-90.

She played volleyball two years for coach Donna Doonan and two years for coach Kelly Caputo, tennis for two years under Doonan, and basketball four years under Doonan.

Thomas was Ferrum 1990 President’s Cup Award recipient, earned Most Dedicated Player honors twice each in volleyball, basketball and tennis, and made the Dean’s List all eight semesters.

She was an Academic All-Dixie Conference honoree four years, earned the Ferrum College Outstanding Chemistry Student award in 1989, and earned Who’s Who Among American Colleges/Universities 1987-90.

Thomas was a member of the University of Tennessee Athletic Training Department from 1990-92, where she worked with a wide variety of sports teams and coaches, including Lady Vols Basketball and legendary coach Pat Summitt.

Also, she also worked with Tennessee’s volleyball, track and field and swimming & diving teams.

Thomas earned the 1991 Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic Student Athletic Trainer Scholarship Award.

She has been employed at Penn State University sports medicine staff for the past 31 years, currently serving as Associate Director of Athletic Training Services.

She won Penn State’s Athletic Training Clinical Education Preceptor Award in 2019, as well as the the university’s Behind the Scenes Hero award winner in 2019.

Thomas has been a guest lecturer and/or keynote speaker for many Penn State, Ferrum and USA South Athletic Conference symposiums.