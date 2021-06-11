Ferrum alumnus Meister takes over coaching reins

FERRUM -Logan Meister, a freshman on Ferrum College’s first intercollegiate men’s wrestling team an assistant coach under the Panthers’ previous two head coaches, is advancing to the first chair on the bench.
Meister has been named to to succeed Ryan Riggs as head coach. Wednesday, he discussed his promotion and his future plans for the program in a press conference attended by local print and area broadcast media.
Meister assumes the helm following the departure of Ryan Riggs, who accepted the head coaching position at the University of Mount Union (Ohio) this week.
Meister wrestled four years for the Panthers under former head coach Nate Yetzer, and was part of the inaugural graduating class for men’s wrestling.
He was a National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Scholar All-America in 2016 and 2017 and graduated with a bachelor’s in philosophy in 2017.
“The opportunity to lead the Ferrum College men’s wrestling program comes with great honor,” Meister said in a prepared statement. “I have been fortunate to grow with this program as a student athlete, as a coach, and as a person, since our first varsity season in 2013.
“I appreciate my friends and mentors who have helped me progress in my coaching career...,’’
The Panthers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Wednesday, November 3, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium against Washington and Lee University.
Upon graduation, Meister served as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2017-18 season before enrolling in graduate school at McDaniel (Md.) College, where he served as a graduate assistant wrestling coach during the 2018-19 academic year. He earned his master’s kinesiology in 2020.
Meister returned to Ferrum in 2019-20 as a part-time assistant coach. He was promoted into the full-time assistant coaching spot the following year.
“Ferrum became a national program in a relatively short period of time since its inception and Logan was a part of that from day one. His experience in recruiting, strength training and coaching make this an easy transition for us to name him our next head coach and I am thrilled we are keeping a valued individual, and alumnus, here,” Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.
Meister placed third at 141 pounds at the 2014 NCAA East Regional to become Ferrum’s first national tournament qualifier.
He qualified again for the national tournament in 2016 when he won the NCAA East Regional, then became Ferrum’s first All-American in wrestling when he placed sixth at 157 pounds in the nationals.
Meister qualified again for the nationals in 2017 when he placed second at 157 pounds at the East Regional and led the Panthers to their first regional title.
He won two individual titles at the Pete Willson Memorial tournament in Illinois in 2016 and 2017, both at 157 pounds.
Academically, he received the college’s President’s Cup in 2017.
He capped his career by earning the Ferrum College President’s Cup in 2017.
<&underline>Logan Meister’s Firsts at Ferrum</&underline>
2014—First NCAA qualifier
2014—First wrestler to win a match at the NCAA Tournament
2016—First NCAA regional champion
2016—First two-time NCAA qualifier
2016—First All-American in wrestling (6th, 157 lbs)
2016—First Pete Willson Memorial champion
2017—First three-time NCAA qualifier
2017—First two-time Pete Willson Memorial champion
2017—First wrestler to earn Ferrum’s President’s Cup