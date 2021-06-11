Ferrum alumnus Meister takes over coaching reins

The Panthers are scheduled to open the 2021-22 season Wednesday, November 3, at William P. Swartz Gymnasium against Washington and Lee University.

Upon graduation, Meister served as a volunteer assistant coach for the 2017-18 season before enrolling in graduate school at McDaniel (Md.) College, where he served as a graduate assistant wrestling coach during the 2018-19 academic year. He earned his master’s kinesiology in 2020.

Meister returned to Ferrum in 2019-20 as a part-time assistant coach. He was promoted into the full-time assistant coaching spot the following year.

“Ferrum became a national program in a relatively short period of time since its inception and Logan was a part of that from day one. His experience in recruiting, strength training and coaching make this an easy transition for us to name him our next head coach and I am thrilled we are keeping a valued individual, and alumnus, here,” Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said.

Meister placed third at 141 pounds at the 2014 NCAA East Regional to become Ferrum’s first national tournament qualifier.

He qualified again for the national tournament in 2016 when he won the NCAA East Regional, then became Ferrum’s first All-American in wrestling when he placed sixth at 157 pounds in the nationals.