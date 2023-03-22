FERRUM—Four multiple-goal scorers paced Ferrum College to an 18-0 non-conference women’s lacrosse victory over William Peace (N.C.) at W.B. Adams Stadium Saturday.

Willow Cooper netted five goals to lead the Panthers’ quartet of scorers.

Ferrum (4-3) produced a 10-0 advantage at intermission after collecting five goals in the first quarter, scored by five players, and five in the second stanza.

The Panthers led 13-0 after three periods of play. They completed the victory with a five-goal final frame.

Reagan Aldridge tallied three goals and distributed four assists, Bianca Cellitto totaled two goals and four assists and Sydney Kincaid had two goals and an assist.

Goalkeeper Amanda Thomas (3-3) played all 60 minutes and collected a save. McKinnley Short, Thomas’ counterpart, played the entire match and had 12 saves for William Peace (1-3).

Bridgewater defeats Ferrum in men’s lacrosse BRIDGEWATER—Trevor McCelland netted four goals to guide Bridgewater College to an 18-5 triumph over Ferrum in a men’s lacrosse match, the Eagles’ 2023 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) opener.

The Eagles are 4-1 overall, 1-0 in the ODAC.

Nathan Piggott and Jon Straka each scored a goal and distributed an assist for Ferrum (1-5, 0-2 in the ODAC.

Panthers sweep Sweet Briar in softballWINSTON-SALEM, N.C.—Ferrum College’s softball team swept Salem (N.C.) College, 8-1 and 9-2 in a non-conference softball doubleheader.

In the first game, the Panthers right-hander Lyndsey Sears collected three hits in four plate appearances and struck out 11 batters from inside the pitching circle.

Ferrum (7-5) manufactured all the runs the Panthers would need to claim victory in the second inning on an RBI single by Breanna Weaver (Franklin County) and a grand-slam home run by Sears, whose shot cleared the fence in centerfield.

Leading 5-0, the Panthers generated two runs in the fourth frame on a Salem fielding error and one on a ground out.

Leading 7-0, Ferrum scored its final run in the sixth inning on Makayla Fincanon’s RBI single to leftfield.

Ferrum scored its runs on 14 hits and won despite committing two errors.

In the second game, Fincanon drove in the game’s initial run in the first inning, then Ferrum expanded its lead to 2-0 in the fourth courtesy of a bunt single by Erin Nelson.

Salem (0-12) tallied both of its runs in the bottom of the fourth.

The Panthers secured the win with a seven-run sixth inning.

CIRCLING THE BASES: Ferrum swept Sweet Briar College, 9-0 and 9-1 in a recent, non-conference doubleheader at the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex.

The first game was stopped in the fifth inning because of the eight-run rule.

The Panthers led 6-0 after two innings of play.

Ferrum collected eight hits to two for the Vixens (7-12).

The Panthers played error-free defense, while Sweet Briar made three defensive blunders.

In the second game, Ferrum scored six runs in the fifth inning with Macey Moore driving in two and Macie Bell, Autumn Overfelt, Laney Jo Patterson and Nelson each driving in one.

Ferrum men top Greensboro, 6-3 GREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College’s men’s tennis team won 4 of 6 matches in singles and 2 of 3 matches in doubles for a 6-3 non-conference men’s tennis victory over Greensboro (N.C.) College at Greensboro Day School.

The Panthers (1-5) stopped a five-match losing streak with the victory—their first of the season.

NET CORDS: The Panthers are 0-3 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) after 9-0 setbacks to league foes Washington and Lee University and Bridgewater College.

The Generals are ranked No. 39 nationally in NCAA Division III.

The Washington and Lee match was played at Ferrum’s Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts, the match against Bridgewater was a road contest.

Panthers claim 6-3 triumphGREENSBORO, N.C.—Ferrum College’s women’s tennis team defeated Greensboro (N.C.) College, 6-3, in a non-league match.

NET CORDS: Sweet Briar College shut out Ferrum College, 9-0, in a recent, non-conference women’s tennis match.

Dedication of softball complex is March 25FERRUM—Plans have been finalized to host a formal dedication ceremony for the Vickie Van Kleeck Softball Complex at Ferrum College.

College officials plan to hold the dedication Saturday, March 25 to honor Van Kleeck, who served 24 years as the Panthers head softball coach and 10 years as the college’s Senior Woman Administrator.

The two-story facility includes a team locker room, a coaches’ locker room, a working press box, a concession stand and restrooms.

Seating is chair back and open-area concrete platforms between the building and the backstop.

Van Kleeck guided the Panthers to USA South Athletic Conference regular-season titles in 1994, 1995 and 2013, league postseason tournament championships and accompanying NCAA Division III tournament berths in 2002, 2005 and 2012.

As head coach at Mercer (Ga.) University, Van Kleeck was voted New South Athletic Conference Coach of the Year and in 2013, she was selected USA South Coach of the Year.

The National Fastpich Coaches Association honored Van Kleeck with its NFCA/Easton Victory Club 500-Win Milestone.

Van Kleeck served on the NCAA Softball Rules Committee from 2008-2013, the last two years as National Chair.

Van Kleeck works for the NCAA as Softball Rules Editor.

The dedication ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m.

At 1 p.m., Ferrum entertains Bridgewater College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) doubleheader.