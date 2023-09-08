FERRUM - Because of late afternoon inclement weather that's been predicted for Saturday, the start time for Ferrum College 2023 home football opener has been changed.

Athletics officials announced Friday that the Panthers' non-conference contest at W.B. Adams Stadium against North Carolina Wesleyan University will kick off at 4 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

Both teams bring 0-1 records into the game.

Saturday's game is the 15th meeting between the former USA South Athletic Conference rivals.

North Carolina Wesleyan leads the all-time series, 10-4.

Ferrum will attempt to end a three-game losing streak that brought last year's 1-9 season to an end.