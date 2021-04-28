Ferrum completes regular-season play with a sweep

LYNCHBURG—Ferrum College’s softball surrendered only one run in 12 innings of play Sunday in a sweep of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randolph College, 6-1 and 10-0, at Randolph Softball Field.

The first game went the seven-inning distance; game two was decided by the run rule after five complete frames.

Ferrum (16-20, 7-11 ODAC) led 3-0 in the first game after scoring a run in top of the second and two in top of the fifth.

Randolph manufactured its lone run in the last of the fifth before Ferrum finished the scoring with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.

The Panthers collected seven hits and benefited from five Randolph turnovers, while playing error-free defense.

Lyndsey Sears’ RBI single to right field in the second inning enabled Ferrum to take its initial lead.

The Panthers pushed the spread to 3-0 when Arielle Eure stroked a two-run triple to right center field.

Chloe Persinger’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame accounted for the WildCats’ lone run.

In the sixth, Bayley Cunningham drove in a run with a base hit to right field. and Makayla Miller dashed home on a Randolph error.