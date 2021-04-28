Ferrum completes regular-season play with a sweep

LYNCHBURG—Ferrum College’s softball surrendered only one run in 12 innings of play Sunday in a sweep of Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Randolph College, 6-1 and 10-0, at Randolph Softball Field.
The first game went the seven-inning distance; game two was decided by the run rule after five complete frames.
Ferrum (16-20, 7-11 ODAC) led 3-0 in the first game after scoring a run in top of the second and two in top of the fifth.
Randolph manufactured its lone run in the last of the fifth before Ferrum finished the scoring with two runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
The Panthers collected seven hits and benefited from five Randolph turnovers, while playing error-free defense.
Lyndsey Sears’ RBI single to right field in the second inning enabled Ferrum to take its initial lead.
The Panthers pushed the spread to 3-0 when Arielle Eure stroked a two-run triple to right center field.
Chloe Persinger’s RBI single in the bottom of the frame accounted for the WildCats’ lone run.
In the sixth, Bayley Cunningham drove in a run with a base hit to right field. and Makayla Miller dashed home on a Randolph error.
Leading 5-1, the Panthers secured the triumph when Skyla Strohm reached base on a fielder’s choice to drive in the final run.
Sears (3-2) tossed a complete-game, four-hitter. She permitted three walks and an earned run, while striking out four.
Former Franklin County prep player Breanna Weaver, a freshman second bases for the Panthers, had a double.
In the second game, Ferrum scored four runs in the first, one in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to earn its fifth shut-out victory of the season.
The Panthers outhit the WildCats, 7-6, and took advantage of four Randolph errors, while Ferrum again played error-free defense.
Eure belted two home runs—a two-run shot in the first inning and a three-run blast in the third frame—to equal a single-game school record.
Eure shares the standard five other players, including former FCHS prep star and Hall of Famer Shelley Bowles.
Prior to Sunday, the last time a Ferrum player belted two home runs in a game was in April 2007 when Katie Custis did so against Maine-Presque Isle.
Weaver drove in a run with a base hit in the first inning and Ashton Lambeth’s RBI single up the middle finished Ferrum’s first-inning outburst.
A Randolph error allowed Keri Hamlett to score in the second inning, while Eure’s second home run accounted for all of Ferrum’s third-inning runs.
Tori Scott scored on a WildCats’ error in the top of the fourth and Sears came home with her team’s last run on an RBI single to right field by Cunningham.
Eure scored twice in drove in five runs, while Sears also collected two hits in three plate appearances.
Erin Ne3lson (4-7) worked all five innings inside the pitching circle for the win. She yielded six hits and a walk, while striking out two.
Randolph was limited to two extra base hits in the doubleheader: a pair of doubles, one in each contest.
Ferrum should learn today whether it will qualify for post-season conference tournament play.
Eight teams make the field for the tournament, which begins Saturday at the site of the higher seed.
Currently, Ferrum and Bridgewater College (7-7) are tied, each with seven league victories.
Guilford (N.C.) College has eight conference wins. Randolph-Macon is 6-4 in ODAC play and has won four games in a row, but the Yellow Jackets have not played since April 18. Since then, they’ve had eight league games canceled.