Ferrum downs Mary Baldwin in men’s tennis

FERRUM - Ferrum College claimed victories in five of six singles matches and two of three doubles contests Sunday for a 7-2 non-conference men’s tennis victory over Mary Baldwin University at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
In singles, Partrick Marsh (7-5, 6-4), Dakota Treadway (6-1, 6-4) and Nico Roth (6-1, 6-4), competing at position Nos. 2, 4 and 5, won in straight sets for the Panthers (1-0).
Treadway is a former Franklin County prep standout.
At No. 3, Jacob Glass was triumphant in a seven-point, third-set tiebreaker. He rallied from an opening-set loss for a 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7-3) win.
At No. 6, Tom Doherty won by forfeit.
Mary Bladwin (0-2) won its lone singles match at No. 1 when Eric Leyton overcame a first-set loss for a 0-6, 6-4, 1-0 (7-3) victory over Ferrum’s Viktor Johanssen.
Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.
At No. 2, Glass and Treadway won 8-1 over Austin Garza and Adrian Santiago.
At No. 3, the Ferrum duo of William David and Roth won by forfeit.
Mary Bladwin captured the match at No. 1 courtesy of a 9-7 win by Leyton and Connor Lindhjem over Johanssen and Marsh.
The contest is Ferrum’s only one this fall.
The Panthers’ season resumes Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 against Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foe Bridgewater College at home.
Mary Baldwin edges Ferrum women, 5-4
FERRUM- Wins at Nos. 1 and 3 doubles propelled Mary Baldwin University to a 5-4 non-conference women’s tennis victory Sunday over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
The two teams split singles play with each squad claiming three wins.
Eight-game pro sets were played in doubles.
In doubles, the twosomes of Gretchen Lutz and Kaitlyn Massie won 8-1 at No. 1 and Lauren Hodgkins and Liz Wine won 8-0 at No. 3.
The Ferrum duo of Madison Wright and Mogan Hundley were triumphant 8-4 at No. 2.
In singles, Megan Scott (6-0, 6-3), Hundley (7-6 (8-6), 0-6, 1-0 (7-4)) and Sarah Estes (6-3, 3-6, 1-0 (10-8)) won insingles for Ferrum (2-1) at Nos. 2, 4 and 5.
Mary Baldwin (1-1) captured wins at Nos. 1, 3 and 6, all in straight sets.
Ferrum closed out a three-match fall season with the loss.
The Panthers resume their season in late February 2022.
Ferrum women win first dual of season
FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's swimming team won its first dual contest of the season Friday, 106-30 over Greensboro (N.C.) College at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.
The Panthers dropped a 117-65 decision to Sweet Briar College in the tri-meet.
Also Sweet Briar bested Greensboro, 137-24.
In a men's contest, Greensboro defeated Ferrum, 73-17.
Emilie Fairman won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke for Ferrum's women's squad.
Liza Montgomery finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and second in 1,000-yard freestyle; Hunter Tharpe was second in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke; and Lauryn Hackett came in third in the 50-yard freestyle.
Also, Caroline Saalweachter was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and Caleigh Hauser was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.
The quartet of Fairman, Hackett, Montgomery and Tharpe finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
For the men's team, Dom Philpot placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard freestyle.
"We competed hard and showed up to race,'' Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.
"There are a few things we need to adjust for (this) week's meet against Randolph College, but I am confident we can move forward in the right direction.''
Ferrum entertains Randolph, an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) rival Friday at 5 p.m.
Panthers fall 3-2 to Bluefield State
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – NCAA Division II independent Bluefield (W.Va.) State University held off Ferrum College by three points in the deciding set Saturday for a 3-2 non-conference volleyball victory over Ferrum College.
Set scores were 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 15-12.
With the win, Bluefield State (8-7) avenges a 3-1 loss to the Panthers (6-17) from earlier this season at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Ferrum won the first set, but was forced to overcome a 2-1 deficit with a fourth-set win to extend the match.
The Panthers trailed 8-3 in the 15-point final set, but they scored eight of the match’s next nine points to move in front, 11-9.
From that point, Bluefield State outscored Ferrum 6-1 to secure the victory.
Neither team’s hitting percentage was greater than 1: 0.097 for Ferrum, 0.12 for Bluefield State.
Each team totaled five blocks.
Bluefield State held a 90-86 in digs and served nine aces to Ferrum’s eight.
“We were able to do some really good things on the floor, but errors were made at inopportune moments in the match,’’ Ferrum head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
“However, we are really still developing out there as a team and I’m excited to see how we learn from this as we prepare for (this) week.’’
Kateryna Dashevska netted 21 kills and served three aces to lead Bluefield State.
Also, Danielle Baker recorded four blocks and Anna Esquivel collected 23 digs.
For Ferrum, Taylor Joyner totaled 11 kills and 15 digs, Airiana Beverley finished the match with two blocks and Shelby Waltrip collected 20 digs and 14 assists.
Also, Arielle Tritt distributed 21 assists and registered 18 digs and Alex Christoff (Franklin County) served four aces and recorded 15 digs.
Ferrum plays Johnson & Wales (N.C.) University Thursday in its final home match of the season.
Match time is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
The Panthers conclude their season Saturday in Winchester with an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) match against Shenandoah University and a non-league contest against Hood (Md.) College.
Ferrum’s matches are scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. start times.
Ferrum sweeps Hollins on Senior Night
FERRUM - Ferrum College's volleyball team claimed its second Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) victory of the season last week with a 3-0 shutout of Hollins University on Senior Night at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-15, 25-18.
Seniors Cassidy Burke, Anne Carter Harding and Arielle Tritt were honored in a pre-match ceremony.
All three were thanked by head coach Ruthanne Duffy in her post-match remarks for their "contributions to the volleyball program over the years.''
Hollins (0-10 in the ODAC, 4-17 overall) has yet to win a match in league play.
The Panthers (2-8 in the ODAC, 6-18 overall) have won four matches by 3-0 sweeps this season.
In the first set, Ferrum used a 9-2 scoring surge to break a stalemate at 16 and win the set.
Ferrum led 4-0 at the start of the second set. Hollins closed the gap to 12-10 before the Panthers answered with a 7-1 run.
Leading 19-11, the Panthers netted six of the set's last 10 points to move in front 2-0.
The third set was even at 7 before Tritt registered a kill that provided the Panthers with a lead they would not surrender.
Tritt's kill ignited a 7-1 surge.
That 14-8 edge would expand to a 23-11 advantage after Sami Kircher served an ace.
Hollins would score six straight points to cut its deficit in half.
The Panthers would achieve match-point courtesy of a kill by Airiana Beverly and win the match on a Hollins' service miscue.
"We had a strong effort from everyone...Although we started off slowly, we were able to find a rhythm and play our game,'' Duffy said.
Ferrum finished the match with advantages in hitting percentage (.221 to .037), digs (38-29) and aces (11-3). Blocks were even (1.0 to 1.0).
For Hollins, Tyler Sesker netted nine kills, Zoe Brooks passed out 12 assists, Zoe Millanda collected seven gid and Hannah Crum served three aces.
For Ferrum, Rymer totaled nine kills and Taylor Joyner tallied eight kills, Tritt passed out 17 assists and Shelby Waltrip distributed 11, Kircher served five aces and Akex Christoff (Franklin County) recorded 12 digs.
Shenandoah blanks Ferrum in field hockey
FERRUM - Kelsey Jones and Lindsey Florio combined to score seven goals Saturday in the Hornets' 11-0 shut-out victory over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match at W.B. Adams Stadium.
Jones tallied four goals, including a second-half hat trick (three goals scored) and Florio produced a hat trick too, scoring once in the first half and twice after halftime.
Shenandoah (6-1 in the ODAC, 13-2 overall) led 3-0 after the first quarter, 7-0 at intermission and finished the match with a four goal final stanza.
Also scoring for the Hornets were Mairead Mckibbin, Lauren Tyree, Elizabeth Ranberger and Abby Ritter.
The Hornets score at 5:18, 9:01, 10:58, 17:37, 24:30, 27:05, 28:10, 50-13, 51:07, 54:07 and 58:07 of the 60-minute match.
Shenandoah held advantages in shots (25-2), shots on goal (17-0) and penalty corners (15-1) at match's end.
Jones attempted eight shots for the Hornets and Mckibbin distributed four assists.
Two players, each with one attempt, accounted for Ferrum's shots.
Ferrum (0-6 in the ODAC, 3-13 overall) committed 20 fouls to Shenandoah's nine.
Katie Garman (11-1) was the winning goalkeeper for the Hornets; she logged 30 minutes of playing time.
Rylee Smith (0-1) played the entire match in goal for the Panthers and recorded six saves.
Six Ferrum seniors were honored in a post-match ceremony: Reagan Aldridge, Emily Campbell, Dominique Harper, Sierra Hines, Haleigh Horne and Victoria Tyler.
The Panthers' next match is Wednesday against ODAC foe Roanoke College.