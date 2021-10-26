Ferrum downs Mary Baldwin in men’s tennis

FERRUM - Ferrum College's women's swimming team won its first dual contest of the season Friday, 106-30 over Greensboro (N.C.) College at the William P. Swartz Gymnasium pool.

The Panthers dropped a 117-65 decision to Sweet Briar College in the tri-meet.

Also Sweet Briar bested Greensboro, 137-24.

In a men's contest, Greensboro defeated Ferrum, 73-17.

Emilie Fairman won the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard breaststroke for Ferrum's women's squad.

Liza Montgomery finished first in the 100-yard butterfly and second in 1,000-yard freestyle; Hunter Tharpe was second in the 200-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard backstroke; and Lauryn Hackett came in third in the 50-yard freestyle.

Also, Caroline Saalweachter was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle and Caleigh Hauser was fourth in the 100-yard freestyle.

The quartet of Fairman, Hackett, Montgomery and Tharpe finished second in the 200-yard freestyle relay.

For the men's team, Dom Philpot placed second in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100-yard freestyle.

"We competed hard and showed up to race,'' Ferrum head coach Margaret Bisnett said.