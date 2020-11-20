Ferrum, Emory & Henry rivalry is likely to end

FERRUM—With Emory & Henry College’s (E&H) planned move to NCAA Division II in all sports, a football rivalry with Ferrum College, one noted for its duration, fan and alumni appreciation and dramatic finishes in many of the match-ups is likely to end.

Yes, the Panthers and the Wasps could play as non-conference opponents once again when E&H advances one rung on the NCAA’s competitive ladder, but that is not likely to happen.

The majority of the match-ups in the rivalry, one that dates to 1985—Ferrum’s first year in NCAA Division III, are non-league ones.

When a 2021 spring campaign commences to make up for last fall’s season postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Panthers and the Wasps will meet for a third time as Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes.

“I am a person who never says never, but I don’t see the series continuing once E&H leaves Division III,’’ Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said in an email.