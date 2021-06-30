Ferrum establishes endowment for football

FERRUM – Ferrum College has established a Black Hats Football Endowment to provide continual support for the Ferrum College football program, the college announced earlier this month.
The announcement comes on the heels of a record-breaking fundraising year for the football program, college athletics officials said.
The endowment will complement the gifts the football program receives annually.
The creation of this endowment was made possible through the estate gift of Elizabeth A. “Betsy” Flanagan, who passed away in February. Her gift was made in memory of her late-husband and former Ferrum football player, Harvey “Mike” Mitchell III, Class of 1980.
Flanagan began her professional career at Ferrum as the assistant director of admissions and within four years, she became the executive assistant to the president.
Flanagan later spent 15 years as Vice President for Development and University Relations at Virginia Tech.
“I have heard of Betsy Flanagan’s generosity of spirit for many years, and this gift confirms that although her time at Ferrum was brief, she exemplified our motto, ‘Not Self, But Others,’ said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Wilson Paine.
“This is the next natural step in honoring the football program’s rich history of student success, on and off the field, since its inception in 1955. This endowment represents Ferrum College’s commitment to the long-term health of its football program.”
Supporters of the Ferrum football program now have two ways to give: an annual gift and/or an endowment gift.
An annual gift to the football program goes directly into the program’s account and is available immediately.
An endowment gift is invested and only a certain percentage used each year. This policy enables the endowment to provide a recurring and lasting stream of funds for the football program.
Both options are valuable for the football program.
Individuals are encouraged to support the program in whichever way they prefer: an annual gift or an endowment gift.
“The establishment of this endowment is a testament to what this program has meant to so many of our alumni and it will benefit our program in perpetuity,” Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. “We are extremely thankful for this gift that has made the endowment possible.”
“This incredible donation made by Betsy Flanagan is a perfect example of the awesome support we have for Ferrum football,” said Panthers head football coach Cleive Adams.
“A donation of this magnitude is a prime example of the impact our program has on the lives of so many men, past and present. The impact this endowment will make on our program provides a huge advantage moving forward and sets a standard for the support needed for Black Hat Football to compete at a high level in this region.”
Alumni, family and friends should reach out to Paine at wpaine@ferrum.edu for information on how to become involved with the Black Hats Football Endowment.
Martin joins Panthers’ coaching staffFormer Ferrum running back Sam Martin has been hired as a assistant football coach.
Martin, who started in his new position in May, will work with the Panthers’ running backs.
Martin played for the Panthers during the head coaching tenures of David Harper and Rob Grande from 2013-2017 and served as a team captain his final season. He served as a student assistant in the 2018.
Prior to his hiring, Martin served as the athletic liaison over in the college’s admissions department. One of his responsibilities was to handle campus tours for prospecting athletes.
After graduating in 2019 with a degree in health and human performance, Martin spent one season as the outside linebackers and running backs coach at Glenvar High School in Roanoke.
The Highlanders finished with 7-5 and earned a postseason playoff berth in their classification during Martin’s season on staff.
“I’m very excited for our program moving forward,” said Panthers head coach Cleive Adams. The recent staff changes have created an excitement within our program both from a staff prospective and from the prospective of our student-athletes.
“The addition of Sam to our staff adds an alumnus’ viewpoint to our current staff chemistry as well as provides our staff with a very valuable recruiting advantage gained from his experience with the admissions and financial aid process....”
Staff changes are announcedFerrum College head football coach Cleive Adams has announced changes in coaching assignments to his staff as Jacquis McCray has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Scott McConnell becomes the special teams coordinator and Rahsaan Ellis moves to linebackers coach.
This past season, McCray served as the special teams coordinator and McConnell served as the wide receivers coach, a role that he will maintain in addition to his new assignment.
Ellis is moving from the offensive side of the ball to the defensive side. Last season, he served as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator.
Ferrum finished 2-3 during its five-game spring 2021 campaign, Adams’ first as the Panthers head coach.
Ferrum played five Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) foes; the Panthers defeated Guilford (N.C.) College and Southern Virginia University and lost to Emory & Henry College, Bridgewater College and Hampden-Sydney College.
The Panthers open the 2021 fall campaign against Averett University Saturday, Sept. 4 at W.B. Adams Stadium.