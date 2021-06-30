Ferrum establishes endowment for football

Supporters of the Ferrum football program now have two ways to give: an annual gift and/or an endowment gift.

An annual gift to the football program goes directly into the program’s account and is available immediately.

An endowment gift is invested and only a certain percentage used each year. This policy enables the endowment to provide a recurring and lasting stream of funds for the football program.

Both options are valuable for the football program.

Individuals are encouraged to support the program in whichever way they prefer: an annual gift or an endowment gift.

“The establishment of this endowment is a testament to what this program has meant to so many of our alumni and it will benefit our program in perpetuity,” Ferrum Director of Athletics John Sutyak said. “We are extremely thankful for this gift that has made the endowment possible.”

“This incredible donation made by Betsy Flanagan is a perfect example of the awesome support we have for Ferrum football,” said Panthers head football coach Cleive Adams.