Ferrum falls by 10 in ODAC tournament debut

FERRUM - No. 7 seed Randolph-Macon College netted the match's first six goals Monday, then doubled the count on No. 6 seed Ferrum College after intermission for a 14-4 victory in a first-round match of the 2021 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) women's lacrosse tournament.
With the win, its third in a row, Randolph-Macon (5-7) advances to today's quarterfinals against No. 3 seed Shenandoah University.
In today's other quarterfinal-round contest, No. 4 seed University of Lynchburg entertains No. 5 seed Guilford (N.C.) College.
No. 1 seed Washington and Lee University and No. 2 seed Roanoke College each received a bye into Friday's semifinals. The championship match is set for Sunday at the site of the highest remaining seed.
The Generals are seeking their 11th consecutive championships (2010-2019) and their 21st overall. This year's title winner will be the 38th in league history.
Only four teams - Washington and Lee, Roanoke, Lynchburg and Randolph-Macon- have won the championship and all four are in contention for this year's crown.
Ferrum (9-5), which saw its season end with the setback, was making its ODAC tournament debut and was hosting a post-season match in women's lacrosse for the first time since 2014.
The Panthers bested Methodist (N.C.) University, 19-5, in that opening-round match of the USA South Athletic Conference tournament before falling to Meredith (N.C.) College by the same score in a neutral-site semifinal.
Since 2009, Ferrum is 1-9 in 10 post-season matches in two NCAA Division III leagues.
The ODAC did not stage a post-season tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Panthers did not qualify for post-season play in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
Ferrum brought a three-match winning streak into the contest.
Also, the Panthers boasted winning streaks of four matches and two matches during the campaign.
"We played hard (against Randolph-Macon). We did not get the result we wanted, but we competed until the end,'' Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said.
The Panthers and the Yellow Jackets were playing for the first time since April 2019. That match-up, staged at Adams Stadium, was decided by a 17-goal spread (20-3) in Randolph-Macon's favor.
"Even though we are disappointed right now, when we look back on the season, we accomplished a lot and raised the bar for future teams. I am proud of this group and the growth they showed this year,'' Harvey said.
Randolph-Macon, which has played four nationally-ranked teams to date this season, took control of Monday's contest in the first half.
Lily Henderson, one of three multiple-goal scorers for the Yellow Jackets, netted two goals during her team's six-goal surge over the opening 30 minutes.
The Panthers tallied their initial goal at 28:26 of the second half when Willow Cooper found the back of the net courtesy of an assist by Micaela Harvey (Franklin County).
The Yellow Jackets answered by scoring three consecutive goals to make the count 9-1. Bella Samper scored two of those goals.
Ferrum would register consecutive goals for the only time in the match, first when Natalie Hughes scored off an assist from Harvey with 22:17 showing, then when Megan Allen converted a free-position shot.
Randolph-Macon pushed the spread to 11-3 before Ferrum scored its final goal - a tally by Kaitlyn Harley that was aided by Harvey's match-best third assist.
Harley's goal is the 177th of her career, which ends with the loss. She ranks third in career scoring.
Natalie Webster netted two of her match-best four goals during a Yellow Jackets' contest-ending, three-goal run.
Webster (4), Samper (2) and Henderson (2) accounted for eight of Randolph-Macon's 14 goals.
Samper led the Yellow Jackets with two assists, while Henderson distributed one.
Randolph-Macon outshot Ferrum, 30-25, and was 5 of 10 in free-position shots as opposed to the Panthers' 1 of 11 clip.
Randolph-Macon committed 23 turnovers to Ferrum's 22. Ferrum won 13 of the match's 20 draw controls. Ground balls were even at 26.
Yellow Jackets goalkeeper Caraline Cypher (5-7) recorded 11 saves and claimed possession of nine ground balls in 60 minutes of action.
Ferrum did not have a multiple-goal scorer as four players accounted for the Panthers' points, each with one tally.
Goalkeeper Harley Steger (5-3) collected nine saves in 60 minutes of play.
Ferrum has 16 players who are eligible to return for the 2022 season, according to information provided by the college.