Ferrum falls by 10 in ODAC tournament debut

Since 2009, Ferrum is 1-9 in 10 post-season matches in two NCAA Division III leagues.

The ODAC did not stage a post-season tournament in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Panthers did not qualify for post-season play in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

Ferrum brought a three-match winning streak into the contest.

Also, the Panthers boasted winning streaks of four matches and two matches during the campaign.

"We played hard (against Randolph-Macon). We did not get the result we wanted, but we competed until the end,'' Ferrum head coach Karen Harvey said.

The Panthers and the Yellow Jackets were playing for the first time since April 2019. That match-up, staged at Adams Stadium, was decided by a 17-goal spread (20-3) in Randolph-Macon's favor.

"Even though we are disappointed right now, when we look back on the season, we accomplished a lot and raised the bar for future teams. I am proud of this group and the growth they showed this year,'' Harvey said.

Randolph-Macon, which has played four nationally-ranked teams to date this season, took control of Monday's contest in the first half.