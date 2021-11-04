Ferrum falls by shutout in season finale

HARRISONBURG - Eastern Mennonite University (EMU) scored five goals in the first and third quarters Saturday and shut out Ferrum College, 7-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match Saturday.
The match was contested at EMU Turf Field.
Ferrum (3-15, 0-8 in the ODAC) finishes its fall 2021 season with the loss, its 10th in a row.
The Royals (8-10, 1-7 in the ODAC), which claimed their first league victory, scored four goals in the initial 20 minutes of the match.
Courtney Crawford, Brandy Troutman, Cassidy Armstrong and Morgan Leslie scored first-half goals for EMU.
In the third quarter, Skyler Hedgepeth scored to push the spread to 5-0.
In the 37th minute, Leslie tallied her second goal and Troutman scored her second goal with two seconds remaining.
Also, Troutman distributed two assists and Armstrong passed out one assist.
EMU goalkeeper Ann Ghally (7-5) logged 30 minutes of action and registered two saves.
Ferrum goalkeeper Brianna Coerper (0-2) played the entire match and recorded five saves.
POSTSEASON PLAY: Washington and Lee University is the No. 1 seed and Shenandoah University is the No. 2 seed in the ODAC’s postseason tournament, which determines the conference champion and the league’s automatic NCAA Division III tournament qualifier.
Both received quarterfinal-round byes.
Also qualifying for the six-team tournament are No. 3 seed University of Lynchburg, No. 4 seed Roanoke College, No. 5 seed Randolph-Macon College and No. 6 seed Bridgewater College.
Lynchburg and Roanoke won their quarterfinal-round matches.
The semifinals were played Thursday in Lexington and Winchester.
The finals are Saturday at the site of the higher seed.