Ferrum falls to reigning champs in league contest

LYNCHBURG - Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion University of Lynchburg built a 19-point lead after the first quarter Wednesday and defeated Ferrum College 87-65 in a women’s basketball contest at John M. Turner Gymnasium.
The Hornets’ victory is their fourth in five games and comes in their conference opener.
The Panthers suffered their sixth straight loss.
Lynchburg (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) led 26-7 after the opening quarter and by 27 points at intermission, 47-20, after outscoring Ferrum (1-6, 0-2 ODAC) 21-13 in the second stanza.
The Panthers cut three points off the deficit by taking the third period, 26-23. Trailing 70-46 at the start of the final frame, they edged the Hornets 19-17 over the closing 10 minutes of play.
Lynchburg converted 52.5% (32 of 61) of its shots from the field and 50% (7 of 14) of its 3-point field goal tries.
The Hornets placed four players in double figures, three of whom were starters, and got points from six others, two starters and four reserves.
Sammi Sever led Lyncburg with 24 points.
Also scoring in double figures were Erin Green with 17, Olivia Harris with 13 and Lizzie Davis with 11.
Those four players were 24 of 37 from the field (64.9%).
Ferrum made 23 of its 70 shots (32.9%) and was 9 of 25 (36%) from the 3-point arc.
Kayla Cabiness, who played 38 minutes, netted a game-best and season-best 29 points for the Panthers on a 10 of 18 shooting display; she was 5 of 9 from 3-point range.
Also, Aisha Martin tallied 17 points and Cameron Hawkins scored 10.
Ferrum’s five starters accounted for all of its points.
DeMeisha Canada grabbed a game-best 11 rebounds for the Panthers, but the Hornets won the rebounding battle, 51-32, including a 35-20 edge on the defensive glass.
Twenty-two of Lynchburg’s 32 field goals were produced by an assist as opposed to Ferum which distributed 13 assists.
The Hornets totaled 10 steals to nine for the Panthers and blocked eight shots to none for the Panthers.
Green blocked five shots.
Lynchburg committed 21 turnovers to Ferrum’s 17 and committed 14 fouls to Ferrum’s 20.
Ferrum returns to action Saturday against ODAC foe Virginia Wesleyan University. Tip off is 7 p.m. at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
TIP-INS: Elyse Kiploks made her debut as Ferrum’s assistant coach in Wednesday’s contest.
Kiploks is a former professional player in Australia, England and Spain.
Kiploks began her college career with a two-year playing stint at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas and finished it with a two-year term at NCAA Division I Charleston (S.C.) Southern University, which competes in the Big South Conference. She earned degrees from both schools in 2015 and 2017.
From 2017-2019, she she served as Director of Operations for Charleton Southern’s women’s squad.
Kiploks has been employed outside of basketball in marketing and social media, marketing and administration, sales and as a direct support professional in Charleston, Melbourne and St. Kilda, Australia and St. Albans, England.
“I am extremely excited to add Elyse to the staff,’’ Panthers head coach Bryan Harvey said in a prepared statement.
“It’s been a process getting her to the United States, but I know she is the right person for the job. Her extensive playing experience and knowledge of the game, especially with the modern style of basketball, is going to help me grow as a coach.
“I can’t wait to see how she impacts our program,’’ Harvey said.
Kiploks’ first day at Ferrum was Tuesday.