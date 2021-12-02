Ferrum falls to reigning champs in league contest

LYNCHBURG - Reigning Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) champion University of Lynchburg built a 19-point lead after the first quarter Wednesday and defeated Ferrum College 87-65 in a women’s basketball contest at John M. Turner Gymnasium.

The Hornets’ victory is their fourth in five games and comes in their conference opener.

The Panthers suffered their sixth straight loss.

Lynchburg (4-1, 1-0 ODAC) led 26-7 after the opening quarter and by 27 points at intermission, 47-20, after outscoring Ferrum (1-6, 0-2 ODAC) 21-13 in the second stanza.

The Panthers cut three points off the deficit by taking the third period, 26-23. Trailing 70-46 at the start of the final frame, they edged the Hornets 19-17 over the closing 10 minutes of play.

Lynchburg converted 52.5% (32 of 61) of its shots from the field and 50% (7 of 14) of its 3-point field goal tries.

The Hornets placed four players in double figures, three of whom were starters, and got points from six others, two starters and four reserves.

Sammi Sever led Lyncburg with 24 points.

Also scoring in double figures were Erin Green with 17, Olivia Harris with 13 and Lizzie Davis with 11.