Ferrum finished 1-2 in weekend matches
MEN'S COLLEGE TENNIS

Ferrum finished 1-2 in weekend matches



Jacob Glass, a former prep standout at Class 3 Bassett, returns a shot from the baseline during a home match from earlier this season. Glass is a junior for Ferrum College. He plays No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles.

 STEVEN MARSH PHOTO

FERRUM - Washington and Lee University swept singles and double play Sunday for a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.

The Generals are undefeated in league play.

Washington and Lee (8-3, 7-0 ODAC) won six sets in singles by 6-0 scores and three, eight-game pro sets in doubles by 8-0 counts.

Ferrum (2-9, 0-8 ODAC) won eight games in singles: four by Jose Villacis at position No. 1,  two by Patrick Marsh at position No. 2, one by Jacob Glass at position No. 3 and one by David Bishop at position No. 5.

The Panthers split a pair of matches Friday at home with Johnson (Tenn.) University, losing 5-2 and winning 5-4.

In the first match, Johnson won all of its matches in singles - position Nos. 2-6.

Jose Villacis claimed Ferrum's lone singles win at position No. 1 by forfeit.

In doubles, Villacis and Patrick Marsh won at No. 1, 8-2.

Johnson was victorious at Nos. 3, 5 and 6 in singles in straight sets and at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.

In the second match, Villacis (6-1, 6-1),  Jacob Glass (6-4, 7-6 (7-5)) and Dakota McDaniel (6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 1-0 (10-7)) were triumphant in singles for Ferrum.

In doubles, the teams of Villacis and Marsh (8-1) and Bishop and McDaniel (9-8 (7-1)) were winners for Ferrum.

Johnson won at position Nos. 3, 5 and 6 in singles and at No. 2 doubles.

