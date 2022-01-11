Ferrum finishes 1-3 in tournament with short-handed line-up

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Ferrum College’s men’s wrestling team won one of four matches contested over the weekend in the 2022 Budd Whitehill National Duals, hosted by Lycoming (Pa.) College.port

The Panthers (5-5) finished 10th in a 12-team field.

Saturday, Ferrum defeated Ohio Northern University’s B-team, 22-19, and lost to Castleton University’s B-team, 30-15.

Friday, the Panthers lost to York (Pa.) College, 27-18, and Ohio Northern University, 45-6.

Ferrum competed with a short-handed line-up because it has wrestlers in COVID-19 protocols, first-year head coach, Logan Meister said.

“…Wrestling in a dual tournament and only (being) able to fill seven weight classes due to COVID protocols put us at a severe disadvantage,’’ Meister said.

“The seven guys we had (who were) able to compete were grateful for the opportunity and gave great effort. We got compliments from a few other teams that were thankful we did not pull out of the event so everyone could get more mat time, and I was very appreciative for those compliments.’’

Against York, the Panthers won five of the seven contested bouts, but were forced to forfeit three weight classes, costing them 18 points.

Winning for Ferrum were JD McMillin (decision at 125 pounds), Levi Englman (decision at 141 pounds), Christian Hite (decision at 157 pounds), Sam Slate (pin at 1:57) and George Mitchell (decision at 285 pounds).

McMillin bested Jared Kuhns, who is ranked 14th nationally in Division III.

The Panthers lost bouts by pin (149 pounds) and decision (165 pounds).

Against Ohio Northern, McMillin and Slate each won by decision.

The Panthers foirfeited three bouts and lost by pin at 141 pounds,149 pounds, 157 pounds and 285 pounds and by decision at 165 pounds.

In Saturday’s win over Ohio Northern’s B-team, Englman, Tyler Ramirez (149 pounds), Elijah Martin (165 pounds) and Slate were triumphant by decision and McMillin won by forfeit.

The Panthers forfeited two weight classes.

In the setback to Castleton, Ferrum forfeited three bouts and lost by decision at 157 pounds and by major decision at 285 pounds.

McMillin and Englman each won by decision to complete two days of action undefeated.

Also, Hite and Martin each was victorious by decision.

“We have yet to compete with our team at full strength. Regardless, we take the mat with great attitude and effort,’’ Meister said.

Ferrum’s next match is Friday, Jan. 21 against Averett University at the Grant Center.

Match time in Danville is 7 p.m.​