Ferrum finishes 2021 with New Year's Eve road matinee

FERRUM - Ferrum College’s men’s basketball team has to take care of some last day 2021 business before the ball drops on the new year.

The Panthers (4-6, 0-2 in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference) complete the year with a road matinee against Brevard (N.C.) College (2-6), which competes in the USA South Athletic Conference.

Brevard brings a two-game winning streak into the contest, with one of those wins coming in its league opener, after opening its season with six straight losses.

A 19-man roster is comprised of four seniors, six juniors, five sophomores and four freshmen.

Brevard averages 68 points-per-game and is converting 38.4% of its shots from the floor, 27.9% from the 3-point arc and 70% from the free-throw line.

Brevard averages 38.3 rebounds-per-game and 14 assists-per-game.

Brevard lost its season opener to Oglethorpe (Ga.) University by 50 points, 92-42, and fell to NCAA Division I UNC-Asheville in an exhibition game, 101-44.

Ferrum brings a five-game losing streak into the contest after opening the season with four wins in five games.

Ferrum’s average margin of defeat in its last two games is 34 points

The Panthers have suffered consecutive setbacks to Hampden-Sydney College, Shenandoah University, Guilford (N.C.) College, Maryville (Tenn.) College and the University of Mary Washington.

In the loss to Mary Washinngton, the Panthers were limited to 11 points after intermission and were outscored by 33 points after leading 44-42 at intermission. They failed to score in the last 8:06 of the game.

In the loss to Maryville, which was ranked No. 23 in NCAA Division III entering the game, Ferrum was held to 26 points in the first half and 21 in the second half.

The Panthers were limited to 18 field goals, while the Scots made 35, almost twice as many, and the Panthers committed 25 turnovers to the Scots’ 12.