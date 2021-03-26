Ferrum finishes fourth in one-day tournament

Ferrum plays in a one-day tournament hosted by Shenandoah Monday in Winchester.

Equestrian team competes against Washington and Lee, HollinsLEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s equestrian team continued its spring 2021 season Sunday at the Washington and Lee University and Hollins University Horse Show, staged at the Virginia Horse Center.

Junior Hattie Rieck’s second-place showing in Introductory Equitation proved to be Ferrum’s best finish. Freshman Saige Stuart-Hughes placed third in Intermediate Fences and fifth in Intermediate Flat.

Senior Lindsay Koogler came in fifth in Limit Flat, while sophomore Grace Howell was fifth in Limit Fences and senior Emma Williams was fifth in Novice Equitation.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to be competing this year. Our riders have been working hard to improve their skills and each time we get out there, we are showing improvement.” Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said. Ferrum’s next competition is the Virginia Tech Horse Show in Blacksburg Sunday.

