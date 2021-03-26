Ferrum finishes fourth in one-day tournament

GLEN ALLEN—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team placed fourth out of five teams in Sunday’s Max and Susan Stith Invitational, hosted by Randolph-Macon College at the Dominion Club (par 72).
Bridgewater College won the team championship with a 349 total, followed by Shenandoah University (390), Randolph-Macon (405), Ferrum (417) and Virginia Wesleyan University (no team score)—the Marlins had two players in the field.
A team score is the result of a team’s best four scores.
Bridgewater’s Savannah Scott shot an 8-over-par 80 and bested 19 other golfers to capture medalist laurels.
The Eagles also had golfers tie for second, finish fourth and tie for fifth.
Ferrum’s Jiwanan Masoot fired a 92 and finished in a two-way tie for fifth place, 12 strokes off the pace. Also for the Panthers, Hunter Tharpe (95) placed in a two-way tie for seventh and Arin Bunker (115) and Caroline King (115) tied with finished in a three-way deadlock for 16th. Shenandoah’s top player, Natalie Hill, tied for second and Randolph-Macon’s top performer, Emma Bonovitch, tied for seventh. Ferrum’s next tournament is the Knights Women’s Spring Invitational, Saturday, March 27 at Vista Links Golf Club in Buena Vista. Southern Virginia University is the host.
Panthers place 21st at Jekyll Island Collegiate
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga.—Ferrum College’s men’s golf team came in 21st out of 22 NCAA Division III squads in the 2021Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational, hosted by Oglethorpe (Ga.) University at the Pine Lakes Golf Club. The Panthers carded scores of 315, 328 and 335 for a 54-hole total 978.
Guilford (N.C.) College of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) won the team championship by posting three sub-300 scores: 284, 284, 297 for an 865 and a six-stroke triumph over Huntingdon (Ala.) College (292-281-298, 871) of the USA South Athletic Conference.
James Mishoe, the Quakers’ top player, captured medalist laurels with an 8-under-par 208 (70-69-69). He won by four strokes over Ethan Wilkins (73-71-68, 212) of Illinois Wesleyan and Max Schwarz (70-70-72, 212) of Emory (Ga.) University. The top four finishers in the 133-player field turned in under-par scores. Placing third through sixth were Emory (880), Illinois Wesleyan (884), Methodist (N.C.) University (887) and Piedmont (Ga.) College (889).
Completing the top 10 were Christopher Newport University (905), Greensboro (N.C.) College (905), Carnegie Mellon (Pa.) University (907), Averett University (908) and Rhodes (Tenn.) College (908).
Finishing 12th through 22nd were Randolph-Macon College (909), Hampden-Sydney College (910), University of Lynchburg (918), LaGrange (Ga.) College (919), Oglethorpe (919), Bridgewater College (927), Berry (Ga.) College (932), Transylvania (Ky.) University (943), Birmingham-Southern (Ala.) University (949), Ferrum (978) and Shenandoah University (982). Hunter Shelton (78-79-78, 235) was Ferrum’s top performer—he finished in a six-way tie for 83rd.Brett Pennington (77-79-87, 243) and Chase Sells (75-81-87, 243) were in a five-way tie for 108th, while Zachery Walsh (85-90-83, 258) was 129th and Roman O’Brienhalla (87-89-88, 264) was 131st.
Ferrum plays in a one-day tournament hosted by Shenandoah Monday in Winchester.
Equestrian team competes against Washington and Lee, HollinsLEXINGTON—Ferrum College’s equestrian team continued its spring 2021 season Sunday at the Washington and Lee University and Hollins University Horse Show, staged at the Virginia Horse Center.
Junior Hattie Rieck’s second-place showing in Introductory Equitation proved to be Ferrum’s best finish. Freshman Saige Stuart-Hughes placed third in Intermediate Fences and fifth in Intermediate Flat.
Senior Lindsay Koogler came in fifth in Limit Flat, while sophomore Grace Howell was fifth in Limit Fences and senior Emma Williams was fifth in Novice Equitation.
“We are so grateful for the opportunity to be competing this year. Our riders have been working hard to improve their skills and each time we get out there, we are showing improvement.” Ferrum head coach Margaret Cornwell said. Ferrum’s next competition is the Virginia Tech Horse Show in Blacksburg Sunday.
Generals shut out Panthers in field hockey
LEXINGTON—Grace Amaden and Alexis Parks each tallied two goals Tuesday to lead Washington and Lee University (W&L) to a 6-0 victory over Ferrum College in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) field hockey match.
W&L (3-1, 3-1 ODAC) built a 2-0 lead at intermission after scoring once in the first quarter and once in the second stanza.
A three-goal third quarter enabled the Generals to extend their lead to 5-0. They finished the scoring by netting a goal in the final frame.
Also scoring for Washington and Lee were Peyton Tysinger and Kailey Fitzgerald.
Tess Muneses distributed two assists and Fitzgerald passed out one.
The Generals finished the match with advantages in shots (44-0), shots on goal (29-0) and penalty corners (22-0).
Ferrum goalkeeper Mia Holmes collected 21 saves in 52:54 minutes of action.
“(We) played hard against a talented W&L team. I’m really proud of this group’s effort and willingness to compete,” Panthers head coach Carrie Austin said. “We are still coming together and I see us starting to figure some things out. The progress is promising.”
Ferrum (0-5, 0-5 ODAC) returns to action today against the University of Lynchburg.
The ODAC match is set for a 7 p.m. start at W.B. Adams Stadium.