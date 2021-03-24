Ferrum finishes fourth in one-day tourney

GLEN ALLEN—Ferrum College’s women’s golf team placed fourth out of five teams in Sunday’s Max and Susan Stith Invitational, hosted by Randolph-Macon College at the Dominion Club (par 72).

Bridgewater College won the team championship with a 349 total, followed by Shenandoah University (390), Randolph-Macon (405), Ferrum (417) and Virginia Wesleyan University (no team score)—the Marlins had two players in the field.

A team score is the result of a team’s best four scores.

Bridgewater’s Savannah Scott shot an 8-over-par 80 and bested 19 other golfers to capture medalist laurels.

The Eagles also had golfers tie for second, finish fourth and tie for fifth

Ferrum’s Jiwanan Masoot fired a 92 and finished in a two-way tie for fifth place, 12 strokes off the pace.

Also for the Panthers, Hunter Tharpe (95) placed in a two-way tie for seventh and Arin Bunker (115) and Caroline King (115) tied with finished in a three-way deadlock for 16th.

Shenandoah’s top player, Natalie Hill, tied for second and Randolph-Macon’s top performer, Emma Bonovitch, tied for seventh.