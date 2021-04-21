Ferrum finishes1-2 in weekend matches

FERRUM - Washington and Lee University swept singles and double play Sunday for a 9-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) men's tennis triumph over Ferrum College at the Burrows-Skeens Tennis Courts.
The Generals are undefeated in league play.
Washington and Lee (8-3, 7-0 ODAC) won six sets in singles by 6-0 scores and three, eight-game pro sets in doubles by 8-0 counts.
Ferrum won eight games in singles: four by Jose Villacis at position No. 1, two by Patrick Marsh at position No. 2, one by Jacob Glass at position No. 3 and one by David Bishop at position No. 5.
The Panthers split a pair of matches Friday at home with Johnson (Tenn.) University, losing 5-2 and winning 5-4.
In the first match, Johnson won all of its matches in singles - position Nos. 2-6.
Jose Villacis claimed Ferrum's lone singles win at position No. 1 by forfeit.
In doubles, Villacis and Patrick Marsh won at No. 1, 8-2.
Johnson was victorious at Nos. 3, 5 and 6 in singles in straight sets and at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.
In the second match, Villacis (6-1, 6-1), Jacob Glass (6-4, 7-6 (7-5)) and Dakota McDaniel (6-7 (4-7), 6-2, 1-0 (10-7)) were triumphant in singles for Ferrum.
In doubles, the teams of Villacis and Marsh (8-1) and Bishop and McDaniel (9-8 (7-1)) were winners for Ferrum.
Johnson won at position Nos. 3, 5 and 6 in singles and at No. 2 doubles.
NET CORDS: Ferrum completed its season Monday with a 9-0 loss to ODAC foe Bridgewater College on the road.
The Panthers (2-10, 0-9 ODAC) lost all six singles matches in straight sets and were swept in three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.
The loss is Ferrum's second in a row, both in conference play.
Ferrum won 18 games in singles.
Jose Villacis (5) and Patrick Marsh (8), the Panthers' top two players, combined for 13 of those wins.
Villacis lost at No. 1, 6-4, 6-1, and Marsh lost at No. 2, 6-3, 5-7.
Also, Jacob Glass fell 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 , Dakota McDaniel and Jacob Grady were blanked, 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 4 and 6 and David Bishop dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 5.
Ferrum won 11 games in doubles.
Villacis and Marsh were defeated at No. 1 doubles, 8-5. Glass and Grady were shutout, 8-0, at No. 2 and Bishop and McDaniel were bested 8-6 at No. 3.
After an 0-8 start, Ferrum was 2-2 in its last four matches.