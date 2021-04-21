Ferrum finishes1-2 in weekend matches

In doubles, the teams of Villacis and Marsh (8-1) and Bishop and McDaniel (9-8 (7-1)) were winners for Ferrum.

Johnson won at position Nos. 3, 5 and 6 in singles and at No. 2 doubles.

NET CORDS: Ferrum completed its season Monday with a 9-0 loss to ODAC foe Bridgewater College on the road.

The Panthers (2-10, 0-9 ODAC) lost all six singles matches in straight sets and were swept in three, eight-game pro sets in doubles.

The loss is Ferrum's second in a row, both in conference play.

Ferrum won 18 games in singles.

Jose Villacis (5) and Patrick Marsh (8), the Panthers' top two players, combined for 13 of those wins.

Villacis lost at No. 1, 6-4, 6-1, and Marsh lost at No. 2, 6-3, 5-7.

Also, Jacob Glass fell 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3 , Dakota McDaniel and Jacob Grady were blanked, 6-0, 6-0 at Nos. 4 and 6 and David Bishop dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision at No. 5.

Ferrum won 11 games in doubles.

Villacis and Marsh were defeated at No. 1 doubles, 8-5. Glass and Grady were shutout, 8-0, at No. 2 and Bishop and McDaniel were bested 8-6 at No. 3.

After an 0-8 start, Ferrum was 2-2 in its last four matches.