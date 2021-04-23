Ferrum football players receive ODAC laurels

Harrison, Veney Pineiro and Shaffer are Ferrum’s first all-conference honorees in indoor track and field.

Mark White is the Panthers’ head coach.

Randolph downs

Ferrum in volleyballFERRUM—Randolph College rallied from a first-set loss Wednesday for a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.

Set scores were 24-26. 25-23, 25-13, 25-11.

In the first set, the Panthers (0-7, 0-7 ODAC) used a 7-2 scoring surge to break a deadlock at 5.

Later, Randolph (2-10, 2-9 ODAC) pulled to within a point, 16-15, after tallying five straight points.

The score was even at 24 when Ferrum scored the set’s last two points to claim victory.

In the second set, Randolph scored five of the set’s last eight points to break a stalemate at 20 and square the match.

Randolph dominated play in the third set. In the fourth set, Randolph led by four points, 22-18, late prior to clinching the match.