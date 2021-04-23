Ferrum football players receive ODAC laurels

FOREST—Ferrum College receiver Tmahdae Penn and defensive back Ja’Kari Williams have received first-team all-conference accolades from the NCAA Division III Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) for the spring 2021 season by a vote of the league’s head football coaches.
Eight Ferrum players have earned second-team all-conference laurels: Tylan McElhenie (all-purpose back), Zac Saalweachter (tight end), Stephen Murphy (offensive line), Cade Rouse (offensive line), Jack Sheehan (place kicker), Raymond Alexander (defensive line), Billy Higgins (linebacker) and Drew Hill (linebacker).
The Panthers (2-3) played five games during a program-first spring campaign that was scheduled after their traditional fall season of 2020 was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brief season, which came to an end with a loss on the road to Hampden-Sydney College in the ODAC’s designated third-place game, marked Cleive Adams’ first as Ferrum’s head coach.
Ferrum played only conference opponents.
Individual award winners are Randolph-Macon College quarterback Presley Egbers (Offensive Player of the Year), Emory & Henry College defensive lineman Jay Swegheimer (Defensive Player of the Year), Randolph-Macon head coach Pedro Arruza (Coach of the Year), Hampden-Sydney College defensive back Will Pickren (Rookie of the Year) and Hampden-Sydney offensive line Tyler Howerton (Scholar-Athlete of the Year).
Former Franklin County prep standout Kaleb Smith, a Hampden-Sydney junior, is one of five Tigers selected to the first team.
Smith, a third-team all-conference choice in 2019, made the offensive unit, as the all-purpose back.
Randolph-Macon captured its second conference title in three years by defeating Emory & Henry in the league’s designed championship game, played in the season’s sixth week.
Seven of the conference’s nine football-playing schools are represented.
There is no representation from Southern Virginia University, which was in its last season of football-only membership in the ODAC, and Washington and Lee University, which opted not to compete this spring.
Ferrum track and
field athletes are citedFOREST—Four Ferrum College indoor track and field competitors have earned NCAA Division III All-Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) honors for the 2021 season.
Dazon Harrison, a sprinter, has garnered second-team accolades in the 400-meter dash.
Also honored as a third-team choice is Ferrum’s 4x400-meter relay quartet of Harrison, Alberto Pineiro, Seth Shaffer and Domonique Veney.
Harrison and Veney are sophomores; Pineiro and Shaffer are freshman.
Harrison, Veney Pineiro and Shaffer are Ferrum’s first all-conference honorees in indoor track and field.
Mark White is the Panthers’ head coach.
Randolph downs
Ferrum in volleyballFERRUM—Randolph College rallied from a first-set loss Wednesday for a 3-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) volleyball victory over Ferrum College at William P. Swartz Gymnasium.
Set scores were 24-26. 25-23, 25-13, 25-11.
In the first set, the Panthers (0-7, 0-7 ODAC) used a 7-2 scoring surge to break a deadlock at 5.
Later, Randolph (2-10, 2-9 ODAC) pulled to within a point, 16-15, after tallying five straight points.
The score was even at 24 when Ferrum scored the set’s last two points to claim victory.
In the second set, Randolph scored five of the set’s last eight points to break a stalemate at 20 and square the match.
Randolph dominated play in the third set. In the fourth set, Randolph led by four points, 22-18, late prior to clinching the match.
“We were able to play some good volleyball (Wednesday), but we need to find a way to keep our momentum,’’ Panthers head coach Ruthanne Duffy said.
The Panthers celebrated Senior Night prior to the match and five seniors were honored: Mikayla Thorpe, Ashlynn Willoughby, Ashley Roberts, Ametria Booker and Chemaiya Jordan.
“All five seniors were able to come in and really contribute, and I am so happy to dee them leave it all out there on the floor,’’ Duffy said.
Mackenzie Ambrose paced Randolph with a match-best 21 kills, while Logan Warren recorded two blocks and served five aces and Melody Washington collected 14 digs and passed out 33 assists.
Willoughby led Ferrum with 12 kills, while Cassidy Burke netted 10 kills and 10 digs.
Also, Morgan McCoy registered a match-best 19 digs and Arielle Tritt distributed 20 assists.
The Panthers finished the match with edges in hitting percentage (.171 to .166), blocks (7.0 to 4.0) and digs (65-36), while Randolph held a 12-6 advantage in aces.
Wednesday’s contest was the Panthers’ final home match of the season.
Ferrum’s next match is Sunday against ODAC rival Shenandoah University.
Match time in Winchester is 2 p.m.
The match is Ferrum’s season finale.
NOTES: Wednesday was Ferrum’s first match since March 27.
A home match against Hollins University, set for April 4 was canceled and road matches against Emory & Henry College (April 13) , Roanoke College (April 16) and Randolph-Macon College (April 16) were postponed because of a “positive COVID-19 case” on Ferrum’s campus, Duffy said in an email.
“Along with the required contact tracing, our numbers were too low to compete and we had to take a pause,’’ Duffy said.